As per a previous post, we are needing to redo our bathroom / walk in tiled shower as the membrane failed. Single story concrete floor. Taking the opportunity to tile from floor to ceiling - as well as new floor tiles etc - about 22sqm. Also involves replacing the 6 year old vanity with a smaller wall mount, taking down 2 x 1m stud walls and digging the concrete patch up so we can move the toilet back 30cm to the wall - where it was moved from about 6 years ago. 90% of the plumbing was re-done last time. Not a lot required in that area.



We've been to 4 different companies ( bathroom renovation firms) and the price is eye watering.

I've done plenty of in-home building work / house renovations over the last 30 years and have priced out the various aspects. I optimistically priced it out and as an example allowed $130/ hour for tiling + cost of product. Same with other trades.



The quotes are coming back in at the $30k to $45k mark !! The top end is about $25k more than i figured out working from the bottom up and adding in a chunk for profit.

I'm trying to get quotes broken down into some meaningful numbers so I can figure out if the vanity I can personally source for $1300 is being oncharged at $2000 etc / labour charge rates. I've factored in council exemptions, drawings, materials, labour and demolition / disposal.

Now considering bringing in tradies to undertake their distinct pieces of work instead of project managing via a company. I'm all for profit and making a nice living but these prices seem ott. Some are booked up for 2 months. Others can start in 2 weeks so not all are busy / in demand.



What am i missing other than my Scottish genes kicking in. Is this pretty normal pricing ? Pent up market demand/ Wait and see for a few months where it goes given cost of living increases / less demand in this space?

Cheers.