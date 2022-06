The benefit to the tankvac system is in the siphon valve. It means that you get a full bore flow draining the tank, which creates a strong vacuum to move sediment. A basic overflow like the Bunnings option will only drain at the rate that water is being added to the tank, which may not be enough to move heavier sediment particles, except perhaps for short periods during intense rainfalls. You can see in the tank vac video that the draining cycle carries on after they have stopped adding water to the tank - this suggests that the valve waits until the tank water level is above the top of the overflow, then drains it down to below the bottom of the overflow.

Not saying that tankvac is necessarily worth the extra cost for your application, just part of making a fully informed decision. If levels permit, you may find that a sediment trap (basically a sump) before the tank will reduce the amount of sediment making its way to the tank such that you don't really need a tankvac. Also, I'd consider replicating the design of the tankvac with a lateral running across the floor of the tank with holes drilled in the sides, to suck sediment from across the floor of the tank. I'm not sure how effective a single point overflow intake would be on the floor.

Finally, what's the tank water going to be used for - as in, how important is it for the water to be clean? If it's for garden taps, then doesn't matter so much (other than avoiding tank cleaning every few years). If it's for emergency drinking water, then why use rain water? A 2000L tank would only cost $3 to fill up with mains water, then chuck a bottle of chlorogene in there, and replace annually.