As an engineer, when you specify fan's / blowers, the process is (in theory) pretty easy. You pick a target flow rate, and work out the back pressure on the system. Then you go to fan / blower suppliers, and get them to send you fan curves (a plot of pressure vs flow rate), and pick one that will give the correct flow at your calculated back pressure.

Of course for consumer grade stuff, no body publishes a fan curve, so any selection is going to be a crap-shot. Normally the volume published (if any) is at zero back pressure, so meaningless for real world application's. If you are lucky they will publish an approx max pressure, but this is rare.

One key thing to be aware of is what your target inflation pressure is. (sorry about the imperial units)

0.3 - 0.5 PSI: Airbeds, pool toys etc.

3 - 3.6 PSI: Typical for RIB's (rigid inflatable boats)

6 - 8 PSI: Typical Kit surf

10 - 15PSI: Typical for SUP's

The dirt cheap pump's will only really do sub 1psi stuff well. You really want something with a gauge to do the Medium pressure stuff too. Anything above 1.5PSI is kinda an tricky middle zone between low pressure (airbeds and toys) and high pressure (tires), but there is specialty stuff targeted at the inflatable SUP's and the likes

A major constraint of inflation speed is the size of the port of the device. Had one of those ornamental pool swans with the fittings that you put your mouth on for inflation (but was way to massive to do that way). One of the $20 high volume infiltrators was getting beaten by my 4x4 tire compressor (85L/min free flow, and 150psi max). Should be the other way around, but the resistance of getting the air through the little port was bogging down the $30 high flow inflator.

I would be cautious of that K-mart rechargeable blower for anything big. Batteries are 6V, 1500mAh, so only 9Wh of storage. If the motor consumes 30W (pretty puny), it will be drained in under 15mins. That said, at $20 is could be worth a shot.

Few options:



12V, external power:

Cira $30 Best-way sidewinder style air pump. From OP's link it's 30 Watts, 490L/min free flow, 0.44PSI max pressure.

Cira $45 80W same style as above: https://www.absolutemarine.co.nz/boat-air-pump-inflator-12v-400litre-min

Cira $60 110W Same style Link. 110Watt

Cira $140. Unknown power, but clips rather an cigarette lighter implies in excess of 120W. 2.3PSI max. https://www.obriennewzealand.co.nz/Products/12-Volt-High-Pressure-2-3-psi-Pump-p112263561

Cira $220. 12V x 25A = 300W (often amp ratings are rounded up fuse sizes, so may be a little under). 3psi max: http://www.incept.co.nz/pumps-and-electric-inflators/LVM-12v-turbo

Cira $260: 500L/min centrifugal, then switches to pistons to take's (automatically settable) pressure up to 13psi for SUP's etc. 12V x 20A = 240W: http://www.incept.co.nz/pumps-and-electric-inflators/LVM-12v-turbo

Left field options: