neb: As a general question, why do gutters overflow inwards? Given that the water is going to hit the ground anyway it seems safer to have it falling through air rather than redirected onto/into the house walls. Friend of mine is about to spend a fortune replacing his cursed concealed guttering which also overflows inwards, into the living room, bedrooms, ...

I don't know, but I suspect the higher outside edge is supposed to catch water flowing (maybe "arcing") off the edge of the roof. Neighbours had (pretty expensive) rolled on-site coloursteel guttering installed with inside and outside edges parallel. Quite a lot of rainfall sailed straight over the outside edge of the gutting and on to their deck. Admittedly this was both a steep roof pitch and part of the roof with lots of water on it since it also took the discharge from another roof. In a drizzle it just dripped off the edge but any substantial amount of water had enough momentum to miss the gutter entirely. With a higher outside, you can get it up past/close to the top of your roof to stop this happening.