As the photo background shows, this attracts an awful lot of leaves, and it's more or less inaccessible except with one of those J-shaped gutter-cleaning water blasters. The gap between the roof and gutter edge is narrow, about 50mm, and the gutter is right up under the roof.
The idea was to replace it with external-clip Typhoon which doesn't have the clips in the way of cleaning, however this leads to a second problem:
Since the fascia is very short, the replacement guttering would be right up against the roof edge, and since Typhoon is designed to overflow inwards (!!) any overflow would spill into the polycarbonate cladding, which may not handle a torrent of water spashing against it (that area is essentially a shed, not part of the house, so the wall polycarbonate just buts up against the roof polycarbonate).
Any thoughts on this? One somewhat kludgy solution would be to screw a much wider fascia onto the existing one (removing and replacing the existing one isn't really an option) and then screw the gutter glips to that, which would solve several problems at once: The gutter would be lower down, giving easier access for cleaning, and it'd be further out from the wall and longer so overflow could safely spill against it. So imagine a much wider fascia and the gutter lower down:
The downside is that it's turned a simple hour-or-two gutter replacement job into more serious building work, that area is really difficult to get at so even unclip-and-reclip was going to be rather challenging, this makes it much more so.
Alternatively, am I overthinking this and it'll be OK to just remove the existing Stormcloud and put in Typhoon at the same position on the existing fascia? That place really doesn't get as much rain as everywhere else since it's south-facing and in the rain shadow of the rest of the house above it, so maybe just replace-in-place is fine after all.