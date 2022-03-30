Just after a bit of advice.....

We're about to install a Vitex deck and I've read that we should be looking at coating in a penetrating decking oil prior to laying the deck.

I'm looking at using either CD50X Extreme Timber Oil Protector, Dryden Hardwood Decking Oil or Intergrain Ultradeck Slip Resistant.

1. Has anyone used any of these and recommends/does not recommend them?

2. Is it worth using a slip resistant oil? - are there any other penetrating slip resistant decking oils in the NZ market that are worth looking at?

Cheers!