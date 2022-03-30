Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Decking oil advice for Vitex
cartney

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#295467 30-Mar-2022 22:10
Just after a bit of advice.....

 

We're about to install a Vitex deck and I've read that we should be looking at coating in a penetrating decking oil prior to laying the deck.

 

I'm looking at using either CD50X Extreme Timber Oil Protector, Dryden Hardwood Decking Oil or Intergrain Ultradeck Slip Resistant.

 

1. Has anyone used any of these and recommends/does not recommend them?

 

2. Is it worth using a slip resistant oil? - are there any other penetrating slip resistant decking oils in the NZ market that are worth looking at?

 

Cheers!

Handle9
7609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894426 30-Mar-2022 22:27
Vitex doesn't "need" oiling but if you want to maintain the look then of course you can.

 

No experience with those products but Vitex is great decking, you'll be happy with it.

elbrownos
107 posts

Master Geek


  #2894638 31-Mar-2022 12:16
Intergrain Ultradeck, despite calling itself an oil, is not an oil but rather an acrylic. The other two are oils. 

