I find the paradox alarms to be great for home.

They're easily configured using the babyware software, instead of trying to program then using the keypad.

And you can use the PAI project to integrate them into home assistant, that will give you access to the sensor states, allow to you control the alarm via home assistant, and push a notification out when it gets set off.

They also wont fall over when the internet goes out.

If you dont want to go down the home assistant route, you can use their IP module and phone app to control it and get notifications