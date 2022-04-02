i was heating my 35,000l pool from 8am till 9pm once we finally got the cover for it and was using 70kw for the first day. that was double the normal usage before the pool heater was turned on. Now that the pool is up to temp its not using anywhere near that. so even with a pool or a spa it shouldnt be that high if you keep it covered and are not heating it 24/7

That must be somewhere in the region of 1600-2500kwh a month to get that sort of $$