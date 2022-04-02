i was heating my 35,000l pool from 8am till 9pm once we finally got the cover for it and was using 70kw for the first day. that was double the normal usage before the pool heater was turned on. Now that the pool is up to temp its not using anywhere near that. so even with a pool or a spa it shouldnt be that high if you keep it covered and are not heating it 24/7
That must be somewhere in the region of 1600-2500kwh a month to get that sort of $$
We pay $400 a month for power in the middle of winter, about $250 per month in summer, that's with a free hour of power every day as well. I guess it's made up in about this order:
Not sure which uses more, home heating or hot water, but probably home. Also in winter the cold water temp is a lot lower so you have to add more heat to get it to your target temp, plus even brushing teeth the cold water is way too cold to use without a bit of warm.
I could get it to $600 but never turning the heat pumps off, or increasing the temperature.
If you have ducted aircon running 24/7, a spa and swimming pool, teenagers that drain the hot water cylinder at least once a day and an EV, I would say, quite easily.
Edit: And an induction hob, clothes dryer, dishwasher, 4 PCs, 3 TVs.
Or you could live in energy poverty (and misery).
I feel like I've had them a few times.. but generally around $400-500 - and like you I have no idea why it like this given what we have.
We have instant bottled gas hot water, one electric towel rail, gas hob, electric oven. We do have two fridges (reasonably modern) a chest freezer and we are on a bore for water. We do have a spa, but that doesn't really seem to impact it a lot (this maybe because i have become numb to these bills?) we do have a heat pump in my office, but that's generally used for cooling in summer but our summer bill is much lower than other times. Heating in winter is primarily from a woodburner (prob $1500 of firewood at a guess per season)
I could understand if we used a drier a lot (we hang washing on the line daily pretty much), had electric heating and hotwater, but these bills on top of probably $150/month for gas seems a bit much.
Friends of ours few years back were getting $500 power bills every month, they thought it was normal.
Turns out they had spa pool, computers in every room running 24/7, and heat pumps - plural. One in every room. Left running all day. Along with every light in the house. And dishwasher, washing machine and clothes dryer every day.
It all adds up.
My wife hates me leaving my monitor in standby.
I remember being shocked when visiting friends in the US some years ago that they left pretty much every light in the house on and A/C running everywhere when we went out for dinner. I offered to go and turn the (back then, incandescent) lights in some of the rooms off as we were leaving, but they told me not to bother, we'd only be gone for a few hours. They must have been burning several kilowatts of power 24/7 just doing nothing.
2 baths and 3 showers? just curious
Don't forget an average of a load of washing per day as well. What immediately sprung to mind was that the OP, um, takes care of problems, as a profession :-).
Our average bill is 500-600 for 4 people, don't see it as unusual at all.
Even when I lived alone in a 1 bedroom unit my bill was 160-180.
Two people shower in the morning, in the evening two have baths and one has a shower.
When I first moved into my house 6 years ago, I was getting horrendous winter bills (circa $500-600) due to having to run the heatpump hard. After I installed better insulation (including retrofit wall insulation) and a log burner, my power bills dropped to around $220-240 a month all year round on an Electric Kiwi anytime plan.
A couple of months ago I switched us to Electric Kiwi's new peak/shoulder/off-peak plan, and started switching the hot water off from 7am to 11pm (so it's only heating at off-peak times overnight). Our power bill has halved again as a result - it's now $110-120 a month.
We have a 4 year old Alpine spa pool that doesn't have a timer - so it heats whenever it wants to.
Which is why I was so surprised at $400-600 a month bills.