colinfleming:

Hi all,
I've been investigating low-drama options for increasing the lighting in our house. The house is gloomy and my wife really suffers. We're going to paint the walls white, but we need more light too. We don't have great options in terms of changing circuits etc around or installing downlights since we have a skillion roof with wooden ceilings.
I've read this article and several follow-ups to it, and I'd like to try his solution of just getting a 7-way splitter and putting some high-lumen LED bulbs in it. It's easy to source the parts from the US, but they're E26 fittings, not E27. I've hunted around and found an E27 equivalent for the splitter on AliExpress which looks decent, but I can't find a decent replacement for the bulbs. For reference, the ones he links are Cree bulbs, 100W equivalent, 1600 lumens, 5000k temp and 90+ CRI. They also have a 125W equivalent at 2000 lumens. I can't find anything like these - Mitre 10 has a 19W Philips bulb at 2150 lumens, but they only have 3000K or 6500K, and the CRI is 80. I can't find any high-lumen 90+ CRI E27 bulbs at all, either here or in the EU/UK.
There are a lot of articles online saying that E26 and E27 are interchangeable, but there are some like this one which claim that there's an increased risk of shorting or fire putting E26 bulbs in E27 sockets. My electrical knowledge isn't good enough to evaluate what they're saying - is this a realistic risk, or not something to worry about? My life would be easier if I could use E26.
Cheers,
Colin