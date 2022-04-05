colinfleming:

The main concern with US lamp holders is the whole thread is one contact rather than just a terminal at the bottom, and they don't have appropriate finger shrouding to meet whatever the EU standard is that I cant recall now.

Bad.

That center terminal will fold down, and you will screw the bulb in harder to make it connect, and the outer thread is all connected to (hopefully) neutral so if you touch it while trying to make the lamp work again, it may shock you. There should be more plastic above the thread to make sure that fingers cant get into the gap.

Better:

Outer thread has a terminal on the side that only connects when its screwed in, and a spring behind the middle contact to stop it from being crushed down to the point of not connecting.

You probably wont find a real E26 or e27 on any LED lamp, they are all plastic simulants of it that allow for manufacturing with the middle contact being something pushed into the plastic of the cap, on incandescent lamps they were a black ceramicy stuff and are very different looking things with the contact being much wider on all of them. For that first lamp holder it would be getting uncomfortably close to the contact for the thread when screwed in to the holder hard and can get close enough to short out.

Also you have a weight issue on the holders, 7 LED lamps of any decent quality will pull hard, and the only thing holding the fitting up is the thread into the lamp holder. Its hold on to the bulb splitter with a hand full of indents around the side of the thread into whatever the crap plastic they have made it out of which was too brittle for $2 shop toys.

I would probably at most consider those garage lighting style lamps with the 3 or 4 tilting panels on them for something to go into a lamp holder that makes more light.