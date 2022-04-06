We've been Energy Online/Frank customers at our bach for electricity and bottled gas for a few years now and have found them great. Cheaper than everyone else both in terms of kwh price and also the price of gas and gas bottle rental. Even Contact Energy's "bach plan" (no line charge, pay only for what you use) would have worked out significantly more expensive due to an inflated kwh rate.

Their phone app makes it easy to see your bill and hourly/daily/weekly usage at a glance, and order gas bottles with just a couple of clicks.

Definitely no complaints.