Hello,
Looking to switch to these guys for both power and piped gas and wondering if anyone has had any experience with them?
Thanks
No issues for us in terms of Electricity. I think they are rated fairly well on Powerswitch.org.nz
Switched to these guys a few weeks back.
No issues. Price is much the same as my last company but the payment terms suited me slightly better.
We've been Energy Online/Frank customers at our bach for electricity and bottled gas for a few years now and have found them great. Cheaper than everyone else both in terms of kwh price and also the price of gas and gas bottle rental. Even Contact Energy's "bach plan" (no line charge, pay only for what you use) would have worked out significantly more expensive due to an inflated kwh rate.
Their phone app makes it easy to see your bill and hourly/daily/weekly usage at a glance, and order gas bottles with just a couple of clicks.
Definitely no complaints.
Morning
Thanks for all the feedback.
One other question which is what's been holding me back to pull the trigger - how often do they change their prices since they have no contract so pricing isn't fixed?
We've been with them for years.
I looked at switching, but none were cheaper at the time, so I stayed.
The times I've had to contact them, they've been responsive and answered my query quickly.
mrgsm021:
One other question which is what's been holding me back to pull the trigger - how often do they change their prices since they have no contract so pricing isn't fixed?
That would be good to know, given rampant inflation these days locking slightly more expensive rates with a provider for 2 years is probably going to be worthwhile.