ForumsHome Workshop DIYFrank Energy experiences
mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295565 6-Apr-2022 19:11
Ultimate Geek


#295565 6-Apr-2022 19:11

Hello,

 

Looking to switch to these guys for both power and piped gas and wondering if anyone has had any experience with them?

 

Thanks

Reanalyse
199 posts

Master Geek


  #2897794 6-Apr-2022 19:34
Master Geek


  #2897794 6-Apr-2022 19:34

No issues for us in terms of Electricity. I think they are rated fairly well on Powerswitch.org.nz  

insane
3009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2897807 6-Apr-2022 20:07
Send private message quote this post

I just switched two days ago (Power and pipes gas), switch went without a hitch as you'd expect. But then I was with Genesis which is the same company, just different colour branding and a different price.

I'm guessing it's probably even the same people behind the scenes.

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2897810 6-Apr-2022 20:19
Send private message quote this post

I'm with Frank for electricity only (silly name, used to be Energy Online, slightly less silly name).
It's fine, nothing remarkable.
I got an estimate from Powershop yesterday and they estimate I'd save 3% ($117 per year) if I switched.

Cheers,
Joseph



darylblake
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897816 6-Apr-2022 20:31
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897816 6-Apr-2022 20:31

Switched to these guys a few weeks back. 

No issues. Price is much the same as my last company but the payment terms suited me slightly better.

CYaBro
3806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2897829 6-Apr-2022 21:33
Send private message quote this post

Just switched as well.
Powershop prices were just increased so we could save about $300 a year with Frank.
Just waiting for them to “flick the switch”.
All went smoothly just doing everything online.
Hopefully you can put in meter readings to their app like you can with Powershop?
We don’t have a smart meter.

jlittle
144 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2897849 6-Apr-2022 22:24
Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2897849 6-Apr-2022 22:24

I used Energy Online for years, with no issues, until tempted away by a introductory deal with Mercury. After the introductory deal expired I got put on lousy terms, so I switched to Contact, again chasing an introductory deal, and again got put on bad terms when the deal expired. So now I'm back on Energy Online which became Frank Energy shortly after I switched.

I think I would have been better long term staying on Energy Online/Frank Energy.

Wheelbarrow01
1219 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2897851 6-Apr-2022 22:27
Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2897851 6-Apr-2022 22:27

We've been Energy Online/Frank customers at our bach for electricity and bottled gas for a few years now and have found them great. Cheaper than everyone else both in terms of kwh price and also the price of gas and gas bottle rental. Even Contact Energy's "bach plan" (no line charge, pay only for what you use) would have worked out significantly more expensive due to an inflated kwh rate.

 

Their phone app makes it easy to see your bill and hourly/daily/weekly usage at a glance, and order gas bottles with just a couple of clicks.

 

Definitely no complaints.



dfnt
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2897872 6-Apr-2022 23:26
Send private message quote this post

They’re just a ticket clipper like every other company

Just pick the cheapest

mrgsm021

958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897921 7-Apr-2022 09:07
Ultimate Geek


  #2897921 7-Apr-2022 09:07

Morning

 

Thanks for all the feedback.

 

One other question which is what's been holding me back to pull the trigger - how often do they change their prices since they have no contract so pricing isn't fixed?

trig42
5357 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2897922 7-Apr-2022 09:08
Send private message quote this post

We've been with them for years.

 

I looked at switching, but none were cheaper at the time, so I stayed.

 

The times I've had to contact them, they've been responsive and answered my query quickly. 

Ragnor
8053 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900098 12-Apr-2022 02:22
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900098 12-Apr-2022 02:22

mrgsm021:

 

One other question which is what's been holding me back to pull the trigger - how often do they change their prices since they have no contract so pricing isn't fixed?

 

 

That would be good to know, given rampant inflation these days locking slightly more expensive rates with a provider for 2 years is probably going to be worthwhile.

