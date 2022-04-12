I've gotten myself a Raspberry Pi 4 to run Home Assistant, Pi Hole, and Syncthing. So far so good, it's all up and running and has replaced the older Pi2 I've had running for years. The Pi4 seems very fast especially given the price. I benchmarked it in Python as being 1/4 the speed of my Ryzen 5600X and 1/2 the speed of my EC2 server, impressive given it cost a lot less than both. The temp is around 40 degrees usually, in an aluminum case currently sitting in a room that's about 25 degrees.

I've set up this Airtouch4 Integration as recommended by @Psilan. It's all working ok. Two issues / questions.

Update Lag

When I update the Airtouch settings using the native Airtouch app the HA dashboard app doesn't always seem to update what's on, what's off, temperatures, etc. Sometimes it does quite quickly, sometimes it takes hours. Is there any way to force a refresh, or have it do more regular refreshes?

Automation

I can automate simple devices easily, like turning a fan heater on or off. With the Airtouch it's one device and then two entities per zone, fan and climate control. I can automate changing the Airtouch mode easily (see screenshot below), but I can't work out how to do slightly more complex things such as turning the Airtouch on and off, turning zones on and off, setting temperatures, or setting damper percentages. Has anyone worked out how do that? Documentation like this shows that you can automate entities, but I'd like to do it within the HA interface so that I can at least do basics like changing set temperatures or modes while I'm out using my phone. Writing YAML on a phone is a bit annoying.

Any suggestions how to include entities in the HA automations using the GUI?

Tagging people who may be interested: @Psilan @K123 @Paul1977 @Dono