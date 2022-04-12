I've been wanting a brad-nailer and stapler for a while. Interested in hearing what people see as the pros-cons of air vs battery power
Seems expensive either way.
I have the Ozito PXC brad nailer - runs on 18V. Takes staples and brad nails (up 32mm).
It actually works okay but I wouldnt say its flawless. I was doing some 18mm wooden floor trim some nails still needed a small bash with a hammer afterwards but it was still quicker. The staples are more successful.
I have a framing nail gun (air) which would be overkill and is frankly a pain to set up so I like the convinience of the cordless.
I think Ozito may do a corded one that may have more oomph. I also have the PXC paint sprayer, it chews through batteries and becomes inconsistent when the battery is dying - so in hindsight I shouldve just bought the corded one.
Review here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--xp4EHoPJw
The hikoki brad nailer is really nice. Look up Scott Brown on YT. Does a good review of it.
The hikoki nail gun is also nice.
The gas is fast becoming to costly and the cleaning process makes it a pain in the ass.
What's your planned use case?
In a workshop, I'd suggest pneumatic stacks up well.
If you're on a building site or up a ladder or scaffolding, battery is better.
I am a DIY hobbyist and have a few air tools. Most of what I do is in the garage, so for me, pneumatic was kind of a no brainer. Much cheaper (putting aside the cost of the compressor), much lighter and somewhat higher performing (no lag between pulling the trigger and getting your fastener). Also much more established/mainstream, and it is typically easy to fit whatever connectors you want - which in combination means that buying stuff internationally is practical if you can't find what you want locally. I got a 23ga pin nailer this way (for next to nothing). A compressor also has a few other use cases, including spraying and metal working tools like die grinders, shears and nibblers.
However, hauling the compressor about is inevitably a PITA if I'm doing work off site, or even out the back of my house - I try and mitigate this with a couple of long hoses but it is still a nuisance. Battery wins hands down for convenience and portability. Though they are also heavier than air tools.
If your main place of use is a workshop, then I'd go air, as more reliable, if however you need portable, then battery is clearly to better option, but yes test and or watch reviews before buying as the behaviour is very different. The wee air brader I have is great, quick and light and easy to use (albeit the odd jam), and the Nordic 18v Brad nailer is fine for smaller nails, and softer wood, but is slower and struggles with harder wood and larger nails (great for pine and MDF)
My use case is mostly at home. The most common use will be to pin things together prior and screwing. It's a technique I've seen a lot of people use to ensure parts can't move while being screwed together. Occasionally for stapling
The main things putting me off a compressor are the space it would take up, noise and the faff of an air hose. Also I know very little about compressors
I checked Bunnings but didn't get the Ozito brad in my search results. That's very reasonably priced. @Tchart how have you found it?
Mike
Im mostly happy, I do have a bunch of other Ozito PXC tools so its my go to brand.
It should be okay if you are just pinning things together. As mentioned sometimes it doesnt go all the way in (maybe 1 or 2mm out) but if you are only using it for temporary uses it should be fine.
Thanks all, I think I'll have a crack with the Ozito. I should be able to set up for under $400
Mike
I got this from Mitre10:
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/remington-air-compressor-ra2021-21-litre-2-0hp-orange/p/321849
plus
https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/remington-2in1-bradder-stapler/p/236885
The compressor is not that bulky and can be hand carried up a set of stairs by me (and I am in my 60's). Having both staples and brads in the workshop makes life very easy and can recommend.
You just need to adjust the amount of force the driver applies, I've done up to 32mm brads and they went in fine once you've got the force set right. Just do a few test shots first to get the balance right, too little force and they won't go in all the way, too much and you'll end up with driver marks on the timber.
The thing is, if I get compressor, it may as well be one I can use to strip and repaint the boat, which needed doing 5-years ago. And that's a 400lpm compressor, so probably north of $800.
I think I'll go electric for now and reconsider the compressor next year.
Mike