What's your planned use case?

In a workshop, I'd suggest pneumatic stacks up well.

If you're on a building site or up a ladder or scaffolding, battery is better.

I am a DIY hobbyist and have a few air tools. Most of what I do is in the garage, so for me, pneumatic was kind of a no brainer. Much cheaper (putting aside the cost of the compressor), much lighter and somewhat higher performing (no lag between pulling the trigger and getting your fastener). Also much more established/mainstream, and it is typically easy to fit whatever connectors you want - which in combination means that buying stuff internationally is practical if you can't find what you want locally. I got a 23ga pin nailer this way (for next to nothing). A compressor also has a few other use cases, including spraying and metal working tools like die grinders, shears and nibblers.

However, hauling the compressor about is inevitably a PITA if I'm doing work off site, or even out the back of my house - I try and mitigate this with a couple of long hoses but it is still a nuisance. Battery wins hands down for convenience and portability. Though they are also heavier than air tools.