Hello,

We are looking at buying a new front loader washing machine to replace our Beko 8kg. It has been repaired a few times already, had it several years now, starting to leak..........again.

Anyways, two replacements we are looking at:

Bosch 8kg Front Load Washing Machine

Fisher & Paykel 8kg Front Load Washing Machine

Does anyone have any experience with these brands/machines?

Any feedback much appreciated.

Thank you