Not sure where else to post this, but I think this audience will probably know as well as any on GZ:



On the side of the road in rural, semi-rural and even some urban areas you often see gravel pits with big piles of gravel, clearly advance storage for roading projects.



Who owns gravel pits, and gravel therein? Are they on council land? More than one neighbour/friend has mentioned in passing about picking up some of the waste gravel, saying that any dregs that are cast off to the side (is. not in a pile) is basically free to a good home. That makes some sense as dirty gravel probably isn't much use to roading contractors, but still seems a bit sketchy. Is there any truth to that or are they justifying petty theft?