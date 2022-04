I'm trying to purchase a prusa i3 mark3S +kit.

RCHobbies have none in and are quite expensive.

Kiwi3D simply don't respond to emails. I did get one and made an order but never heard back.

I had a chat session with Prusa. When done I had no idea how much I was actually going to pay, nor when it would arrive. The 'chatter' at Prusa said deliver would be 1 week. So, i lost faith in them too.

Does anyone know of another importer I could contact please.

Thanks