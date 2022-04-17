Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYImprovising 3x2 from fence rail timber

neb

neb

6425 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295716 17-Apr-2022 23:47
Send private message

After waiting for months for a few lengths of 3x2 for an attic ladder with no sign of any of it ever turning up in stores, I was thinking of getting some readily available 3x2 fence rail and shaving it down to get rid of the rough sawn finish. Is there any reason why this wouldn't work? The only possible concern is that the H3.2 timber treatment may interfere with finishing it in BLO and/or urethane, but apart from that it seems like an obvious solution to the timber shortage problem, or am I missing something?

Create new topic
elpenguino
2455 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2903352 18-Apr-2022 00:35
Send private message

Often that type of timber is quite wet - you can tell by the extra weight of it. Would that lead to warping etc as it dries?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Bung
4579 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903354 18-Apr-2022 01:35
Send private message

Where is it being used on your ladder? Fence rails are usually fairly rubbish timber. Supposedly the timber supply is coming right but Gib is 2 years away from normal.

Rust
56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2903363 18-Apr-2022 06:44
Send private message

Should be fine so long as you choose a decent piece from the pile.

 

The wood used for fencing timber is all the stuff that doesn't meet the SG8 stress grade for house construction. This is determined both by the density of the log when it enters the sawmill, and by how many knots any one particular piece has after rough-sawing. So personally I wouldn't have any problem using it for a ladder so long as I chose lengths with no structurally significant knots.

 

Not sure about whether the treatment would affect the coating.

 

Edit to note: it also goes through the exact same drying cycle as house frame timber.



johno1234
143 posts

Master Geek


  #2903366 18-Apr-2022 07:43
Send private message

You can run it through a thicknesser or plane it to a nice finish but I expect it will warp as it dries.

Jase2985
11572 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903374 18-Apr-2022 08:18
Send private message

johno1234: You can run it through a thicknesser or plane it to a nice finish but I expect it will warp as it dries.

 

this

 

unless its pretty well supported its going to warp.

 

i got some 3x2 from bunnings, and it might just be a case of going in every now and then and hoping to be lucky.

k1w1k1d
1009 posts

Uber Geek


  #2903384 18-Apr-2022 08:44
Send private message

Local M10 here in Christchurch has 90x45 RAD LVL8 SG8 H1.2 in 3m lengths for $26. Stock number is 957533, but doesn't show up on their website.

 

It is dry, straight, and won't bend or flex. 

 

I am going to get some to build a new workbench.

andrew75
42 posts

Geek


  #2903392 18-Apr-2022 09:27
Send private message

I made a 3 tier kayak stand out of fencing timber.  The rails are noticeably very lightweight compared to the posts. They've already bent - which is advantageous to me as they are starting to contour to the shape of the kayaks - may not be good for your purposes though.



gzt

gzt
13641 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903443 18-Apr-2022 10:14
Send private message

Personally would not use it indoors esp. in a situation where it will be in contact with hands etc. This has details for some of the chemical treatments:

https://www.level.org.nz/health-and-safety/materials-handling/working-with-treated-timber/

gzt

gzt
13641 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903446 18-Apr-2022 10:20
Send private message

Making from EcoPly or similar could be an option worth exploring.

neb

neb

6425 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903521 18-Apr-2022 18:25
Send private message

Thanks for the advice everyone. Looks like the main problem is warping, I was just going to use two pieces up the sides and cut rungs from the rest, screwed into trench cuts on the side pieces, but if there's a risk the whole thing will twist itself out of shape over time I might wait a bit longer if standard 3x2s are turning up again in places, I've been asking every time I go in but no luck so far.

 

 

Unfortunately that means I don't have any excuse not to switch to the second project, proper wooden saw horses, the kind that don't have flimsy collapsible metal legs or a plastic/aluminium top that you can't use a saw or drill near...

SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903546 18-Apr-2022 20:40
Send private message

A good excuse to get a welder and some steel?...

SepticSceptic
1975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2903587 18-Apr-2022 23:11
Send private message

Slice lengthwise into 1.5 x 2.
Top and tail, then bond together. Like a 2 ply laminate.





My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

sqw

sqw
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2903836 19-Apr-2022 14:17
Send private message

Having just built garage shelves from rough sawn, green fencing timber I'd strongly say don't bother. They are a nightmare. In a week they bent and twisted so significantly I couldn't straighten them enough to built a flat shelf. Clamping the hell out of them got me close put the screws wouldn't hold. 

 

I ended up buying green, planed, straight 3x2s and that worked fine. Plenty of air getting around it so it will dry evenly in situ. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 