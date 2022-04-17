Often that type of timber is quite wet - you can tell by the extra weight of it. Would that lead to warping etc as it dries?
Should be fine so long as you choose a decent piece from the pile.
The wood used for fencing timber is all the stuff that doesn't meet the SG8 stress grade for house construction. This is determined both by the density of the log when it enters the sawmill, and by how many knots any one particular piece has after rough-sawing. So personally I wouldn't have any problem using it for a ladder so long as I chose lengths with no structurally significant knots.
Not sure about whether the treatment would affect the coating.
Edit to note: it also goes through the exact same drying cycle as house frame timber.
johno1234: You can run it through a thicknesser or plane it to a nice finish but I expect it will warp as it dries.
unless its pretty well supported its going to warp.
i got some 3x2 from bunnings, and it might just be a case of going in every now and then and hoping to be lucky.
Local M10 here in Christchurch has 90x45 RAD LVL8 SG8 H1.2 in 3m lengths for $26. Stock number is 957533, but doesn't show up on their website.
It is dry, straight, and won't bend or flex.
I am going to get some to build a new workbench.
I made a 3 tier kayak stand out of fencing timber. The rails are noticeably very lightweight compared to the posts. They've already bent - which is advantageous to me as they are starting to contour to the shape of the kayaks - may not be good for your purposes though.
Unfortunately that means I don't have any excuse not to switch to the second project, proper wooden saw horses, the kind that don't have flimsy collapsible metal legs or a plastic/aluminium top that you can't use a saw or drill near...
A good excuse to get a welder and some steel?...
Having just built garage shelves from rough sawn, green fencing timber I'd strongly say don't bother. They are a nightmare. In a week they bent and twisted so significantly I couldn't straighten them enough to built a flat shelf. Clamping the hell out of them got me close put the screws wouldn't hold.
I ended up buying green, planed, straight 3x2s and that worked fine. Plenty of air getting around it so it will dry evenly in situ.