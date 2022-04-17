Should be fine so long as you choose a decent piece from the pile.

The wood used for fencing timber is all the stuff that doesn't meet the SG8 stress grade for house construction. This is determined both by the density of the log when it enters the sawmill, and by how many knots any one particular piece has after rough-sawing. So personally I wouldn't have any problem using it for a ladder so long as I chose lengths with no structurally significant knots.

Not sure about whether the treatment would affect the coating.

Edit to note: it also goes through the exact same drying cycle as house frame timber.