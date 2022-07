I've found the catch: The one most widely advertised and sold one, from Kilowatt Labs, is a scam. Looking beyond the high-quality corflute and duct tape, hot glue, and MDF construction, it's controlled by Arduinos with Ethernet shields (on a device with a supposed lifetime of decades) and is probably LTO cells rather than supercaps

Edited to add: Link fixed, it was to the next video along in the autoplay, not the actual one. It's both a teardown of the battery pack and an electrical analysis showing it as having the characteristics of an LTO battery pack, not a supercap pack.