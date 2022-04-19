gzt: Does not work for long term storage, yet.
Would that matter for most users though? You'd only want it to ride through low-sun days or outages, the self-discharge was given as around 1-2% a week which seems insignificant.
Edited to add: Link fixed, it was to the next video along in the autoplay, not the actual one. It's both a teardown of the battery pack and an electrical analysis showing it as having the characteristics of an LTO battery pack, not a supercap pack.
neb: I've found the catch: The one most widely advertised and sold one, from Kilowatt Labs, is a scam. Looking beyond the high-quality corflute and duct tape, hot glue, and MDF construction, it's controlled by Arduinos with Ethernet shields (on a device with a supposed lifetime of decades) and is probably LTO cells rather than supercaps.
Linked video did not make sense to me.. Is the URL correct?
insane: There was talk a while back of using them in EVs to help with burst acceleration, which seems like a fitting usecase.
I would have thought acceleration wasn't the main issue with EVs.
supercaps arnt batts
Thats the catch .
They dont have the same energy capacity / gogo juice .
Like all new batt tech , Allways 5-10 years away then never really happen .
We may have different understandings of long term storage.
Super caps on the market currently only have minutes worth of storage, or are a high-current lithium configuration marketed as "super cap" and not really super caps.
I have even seen lead carbon advertised as super cap.
For solar systems, I think there is potential for flow batteries, my favorite to watch is currently the zinc bromine from Redflow out of australia.
The battery / plates part that produces the electricity is effectively a separate component from the liquid storage. If you want more storage but the same current discharge/charge rate then you add more tank storage and liquid. If you want more charge/discharge current then you add more plate modules.
This works well for home storage because you dont necessarily need to worry about weight and storage space.
For microsolar systems, lead carbon is the way to go - lots of discharge cycles, not quite as many as lithium - But lithium only lasts twice as many cycles but costs more than twice as much $$$.
Ray Taylor
