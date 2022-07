One of the many features of the Casa de Cowboy is some low-pitch polycarbonate roofing over the front door, where the pitch is low enough that water backtracks up under the polycarbonate and drips down the fascia. In theory this could be handled by adding a drip edge under the polycarbonate, but I'm worried that poking that up under it will make the pitch even shallower and either exacerbate the existing issue or introduce new ones.

Another possibility that someone suggested is to unclip the guttering and run a bead of neutral-cure silicone under the edge of the polycarbonate, just back from the edge, so the water drips off that into the gutter before it can run all the way back to the fascia. This sounds like a far more workable solution, but before I end up being the next owner's cowboy I wanted to check whether anyone could see any problems with this, or had any better ideas.