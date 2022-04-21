Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Changing LED strip lighting from solar to wired
E3xtc

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295758 21-Apr-2022 09:03
Hello, 

 

I have some LED strip lighting around our deck balustrade. They are currently solar, and my expectation is that their life is going to be reasonably short lived.

 

The strips seem to be fine (probably just the solar and battery which are giving up; poor materials and/or lack of proper weather proofing/etc). There are 7 currently independent/separate strips - all with their own panel/battery.

 

Is it possible to convert these to being powered? 

 

Is it possible to have these powered and still automatically come on at dusk/night?

 

What would be the best way to go about this? Something I should just get an electrician to help with or something I could do myself (once I know what parts I need - what parts?).

 

Or is it just way too hard basket; tear it out and start again with a proper solution? 

 

Thanks in advance

richms
25217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2904738 21-Apr-2022 10:07
Photos would help, but probably a USB plug and a resistor is all you will need. Plug into a USB charger and away you go.

 

 

 

Big clives done a video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQcRLq4yq6E

 

 




Richard

pipe60
105 posts

Master Geek


  #2905110 21-Apr-2022 19:59
Sounds like your running them on 12v off the battery,swap the battery out for a 12v DC power supply,waterproof one if required,could fit a daylight switch on the AC side for dusk switching.

E3xtc

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2905182 22-Apr-2022 07:48
Thanks for your replies. Knowing next to nothing about electronics; is there any way I can (safely) join multiples of them together and run them off a single power source? 

 

Also that link from richms made me wonder if this is even possible given my lights are the ones that you can change the mode/flashing/etc of the lights :\ 



Stu1
1073 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2905201 22-Apr-2022 09:32
If you can’t change them and need to swap them out I just brought these and a wifi kit tested last night great soo far and can add more lights without a sparky , will need a outside plug though . There was some pics in a post they look amazing.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-45mm-warm-white-deck-light-6-https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-rgb-wi-fi-garden-light-controller_p0189462
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=289955




richms
25217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2905305 22-Apr-2022 10:18
Again, pictures of what you have would be helpful.




Richard

