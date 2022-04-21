Hello,

I have some LED strip lighting around our deck balustrade. They are currently solar, and my expectation is that their life is going to be reasonably short lived.

The strips seem to be fine (probably just the solar and battery which are giving up; poor materials and/or lack of proper weather proofing/etc). There are 7 currently independent/separate strips - all with their own panel/battery.

Is it possible to convert these to being powered?

Is it possible to have these powered and still automatically come on at dusk/night?

What would be the best way to go about this? Something I should just get an electrician to help with or something I could do myself (once I know what parts I need - what parts?).

Or is it just way too hard basket; tear it out and start again with a proper solution?

Thanks in advance