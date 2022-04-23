My mother in law has a tin roof that has what I think are roofing nails that are losing their heads. I think they are nails rather than screws as the heads do not look hexagonal. Some have big fat heads, and a smaller number just seem to be nails with a washer (?) Pics below.

I would like to fix the ones with big heads that are broken and want some advice as to how to go about doing it properly (I am not particularly handy)

I assume that I should remove the broken heads, paint with something to help with the rust that is there, and then screw in new roofing screws.

Can anyone recommend the proper paint to use, and link to decent screws for the job?

Overall the roof is kippered and needs replacing BUT it would require the removal of quite a bit of asbestos siding (this roof is above story 1 of a 2 story multi level house) so she's decided to leave it for somebody else to worry about when they get the house. I'll throw new paint on it for her at some stage to try and slow down the deterioration.