I have a big (by my standards) concrete slab to pour - nearly 1.5 m3. A concrete mixer has been borrowed and the the builders mix and cement have been delivered to the front of my house. However the concrete slab is at the back of the house - this is down a steepish but straight driveway run. While it will be fine to wheelbarrow, it will undoubtedly be a lot of work.

I was planning to mix the concrete at the front, wheelbarrow the wet mix down the drive, pour in to the slab boxing, return the empty wheelbarrow up the drive. Then repeat until my legs and back give out, complain extensively, then repeat again. My initial thinking that this would be easier as there would be no double handling.

However now I'm wondering if it would be smarter to wheelbarrow the dry mix down to the back, then mix and pour direct. The loads will be at least a little lighter (the couple of kilos of water), and less time between each pour of concrete in to the slab boxing.

Is there grizzled ol' timey builder's wisdom applicable to my scenario?