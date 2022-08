I am absolutely no expert on this but FWIW:

I own a couple of different brands of cheap holesaw (cannot find my set, buy another set; do not have the right size, buy another set; metric vs imperial nonsense, buy another set). They are all essentially the same construction, bi-metallic with a smooth shank for the arbor which secures with a nut and a separate pin plate - this is the same style as the ones linked by the OP . They all get the job done in timber fine, somewhat less fine in steel. They all blunt relatively quickly. However certainly for timber, I have had good success in sharpening mine - I just use a triangular saw file to sharpen up the points; I've also experimented adding fleam/bevel to some - this has worked _amazingly_ well, at least for cutting timber. Even compared to a brand new hole saw, the sharpened holesaw cuts way better. But I don't know I'd want to hack away ham handedly (which is typically how my sharpening process works) at anything other than a dirt cheap throwaway part.

I have used a builder mate's _very_ expensive holesaws - these are TCT and a screw thread for the arbor, and a much wider gullet for sawdust and ejecting the slug. These are out-of-sight better than my rubbish ones and if money was no object, I would absolutely buy these.

So based on my experience, I'm not sure about a $100 price point. That's a lot more than a cheap set (which work really well if sharpened) and a lot less than an expensive set (that absolutely do not need sharpening).

But very much FWIW. Someone that has used both $30 and $100 holesaws may have better insights than me.

EDIT: On closer inspection, the sets linked by the OP do seem to have the screw on style arbor with spring loaded pins, rather than smooth/nut/separate plate combos I have.