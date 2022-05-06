I'm wanting to purchase a decently long length (at least 20m, ideally 30m if they're decent) of mains-powered copper warm LED seed lights for outside use.

The thing that I want to avoid is the lights getting really dim towards the end thanks to a voltage drop; a run that I bought from Mitre 10 is dire in this regard, making the full length kind of pointless.

While I get one solution is to use two shorter lengths, that's not a terribly practical solution in this case. So what I should be looking for to avoid this; is there a particular design that is less prone to this? Or are there lights that provide a gruntier voltage that will ensure all are decently lit?

This listing comes with a 12v adapter for cables up to 50m, which compared to the following seems pretty low, but I really don't have a clue! https://www.aliexpress.com/item/33033640072.html

This listing says the supplied adapter is 30v, so will this do the trick? https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000094190703.html

Any tips on what to look for or specific recommendations would be much appreciated.