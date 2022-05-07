Are you certain the header tank is not filling with both valves on? I wonder if other pipe noise is just masking the sound.

Given those pipes are insulated (well, were!) it suggests they are on the outlet side of the tank, and they are both connected together. Assuming that's the case, then the vertical pipe from the top valve is the hot supply, the pipe curving off the top right of pic is the untempered hot to laundry, and the curved pipe bottom right is the hot feed to the tempering valve. can you follow them at all and see if this is where they go?

Particularly with a low pressure (header tank) supply, it's easy to get several air locks in a pipe - you may need to have several goes at the blocked mixer set to warm trick. Perhaps try the same trick but with another hot tap on elsewhere in the house, or the air in the pipes just gets compressed, rather than being pushed out somewhere (if you have a closed system with no vent).

Are those valves hot when the a hot tap is running? Other possibility is one is the low pressure cold from the header tank to the cylinder, and the other is the low pressure cold from tank to tempering valve.