I can't answer the question, but I would say volume of installs does not always indicate ability. My first ducted heat pump was installed by a nationwide company who do many, many ducted heat pumps, but they did a below average job. My second install was a smaller company but they were better trained and had experience with the systems, so they did a much better job.

You could ask Airtouch or the NZ distributer who they recommend in Christchurch. I think the distributer is www.smooth-air.co.nz the person I was in contact with previously was nazir @ that domain.