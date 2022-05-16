Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sometime this year we will likely repaint the interior of our home. It's a 16 year old home, done currently in half and quarter Tea from resene. We have mostly dark coloured or Rimu coloured furniture. We have brown coloured curtains. Darkish grey carpet.

 

Comments from potential painters was that tea was no longer used much, and that brighter whites were all the rage (Black White being an example).

 

We are concerned about going too bright as we prefer warmer/softer tones, but acknowledge our rooms are moderately dark and going lighter is probably a reasonable idea. We will likely replace our curtains later this year too, and move to lighter colours too, cream or some variant potentially.

 

Should we just pay the $170 for someone to come into our house and take a look?

 

We had a bathroom just done in Black White and it's very bright. It's not awful, just massively different from the Tea we had before. (I just went into there and it's already less jarring than it was to me yesterday so I guess to some degree you just get used to what you have).

 

I imagine you usually redo kitchen cabinets, and doors and trims at the same time (repaint not replace)?

 

Is it usual to expect that trims like window sashes get resanded and tided up before repainting?

 

We won't be doing this ourselves.

 

 

Dark curtains might look better with light colored walls. I reckon you'll get used to anything you choose within a few days or weeks and won't notice it, unless you paint it some super bright color. Redoing trim would be a good idea, we had a few rooms painted recently and redoing trim / ceiling made a nice difference.

$170 for the the colour consultant strikes me as _really_ good value. Colours depend a lot on the room (as well as personal preference) so anything other than an on-site visit is going to be theoretical.

 

Very much for what it's worth (not much given what I've just said above), Black White is very on trend, though I personally prefer Sea Fog for a neutral white (not that anyone can tell the difference without a side by side comparison). If you want something a little warmer to go with browns (and greens), Spanish White is a classic for a reason. More here: https://www.resene.co.nz/homeown/Habitat-plus/06-the-right-white.htm

 

Whatever you narrow it down to, shell out for the test pots. Paint a large (A3 minimum) cardboard square with two coats, leaving a border. Don't paint direct on to existing walls. Move around the room at various times of day and lighting. If you don't have new(ish) bulbs already, I'd suggest upgrading to new bulbs before starting the colour picking exercise.

Rereading the OP, think about the curtains first (or ask the colour consultant if you get one). It's way easier to match paint to curtains than vice versa.



Thanks. I personally quite like the look of sea fog. 

 

Yes, I think an in-home consultant is probably a good idea actually, just got to get it past er indoors as she hates paying for stuff like this. 

 

We have LED lights in almost all of the house, but two areas have halogens which will be replaced in the next couple of months. 

 

Thanks for the tips in general, we will try those ideas. 

 

 

 

 

Definitely would second a colour consultant. The lady did a great job for our house, and we did change one or two walls, - but overall was money well spent. Make sure that you have the LED light colours all matched up too and by the sound of things you will be going for more 3k rather than 4k colours. I like a warmer tone like yourself. We did use a lot of black/white for our ceiling.

We have blackwhite for ceilings and 1/8 truffle for walls.  The colour is quite light in the light but almost darkens up in the shadows (terrible explanation but hopefully you get the picture). It feels quite warm.

 

https://www.resene.co.nz/swatches/preview.php?chart=Resene%20The%20Range%20whites%20%26%20neutrals%20%282012%29&brand=Resene&name=Eighth%20Truffle 




Quarter merino, half merino etc are quite popular at the moment. Spanish white used it be very popular. We just have white.

 

 

 

Resene have may have an instore colour consultant you can book. We used one a number of years ago. 



Yeah, their inhouse consultant is free, onsite is $170, but I imagine it's magnitudes easier to get the right result from inside the house. 

 

 

Most definitely. You have to be onsite to see the scenery outside, furnitures, and lighting. Those are essential to make the right choices. Also would be good to have the flow from
exterior colour.

I would make sure you have the light bulb and shade you plan to use in each room when you test the colours. Light, day and night make such a huge difference.

I’m with you on the warmer shades. Personally I would just take the advice of the consultant in the shop for free and spend the money on test pots. Why pay someone to come to your home and tell you what they like as a colour and who can only do it in day time. Even different times of the day change the hue of colours.

Don’t stress too much. No one will likely notice the differences.

2000 build all wallpaper which striped off and we went ¼, ½ & full Spanish White. With a ceiling white paint (don't know brand).

 

Previous houses in Aussie (1920's) we used Samoyed paint colours which have a touch of tan in them but that was the eighties for you.

 

Problem is the ceiling paint marks like hell even with neutral water to just clean fly spot. So choose well with this area. Others here can advise better than me on ceiling paint and I eagerly await because I would like to redo our lounge/dining/kitchen ceilings to make it washable without marking.




Strangely, despite preferring warmer colours (and sound) I like my lighting during the day to be extremely cold.

 

I am suspecting that potentially my preference to white light, maybe be due to the walls being so warm LOL.

 

 

One concern I have with whiter walls, is the marking etc. Our kids are past the draw on the walls with crayons age, but now they are all hustle and bustle and marks on the walls seem to be even more common now.

 

 

 

Is it usual for trims to be replaced or repaired as standard, or is it something we need to get done prior to the painter starting (Ie who does it).

 

The bathroom, we assumed the painter would sand down the trims for the windows, but nope, he just painted right over the imperfections.

 

 

Black white is amazing looks good with dark carpet and rimu furniture, colour coordinator bit of a have really we get advise from local Guthrie Baron or local resenes just as good

networkn:

 

One concern I have with whiter walls, is the marking etc. Our kids are past the draw on the walls with crayons age, but now they are all hustle and bustle and marks on the walls seem to be even more common now.

 

 

With the colours you have in mind, the colour will be immaterial to how much it marks or not. The type of paint and finish will be more relevant here. In general, the glossier the paint, the more hard wearing it is. IME most people will specify a low sheen / matt finish in some kind of acrylic enamel for their walls - Resene SpaceCote or Dulux Wash&Wear. You can get flatter finishes (at the risk of gross oversimplification, look better but less hard wearing) and glossier finishes (as before, but look worse and harder wearing), but low sheen provides a pretty reasonable balance.

 

 

 

Is it usual for trims to be replaced or repaired as standard, or is it something we need to get done prior to the painter starting (Ie who does it).

 

The bathroom, we assumed the painter would sand down the trims for the windows, but nope, he just painted right over the imperfections.

 

 

You will need to specifically ask for any kind of stripping back/repair of trims. A painter can fill holes and cracks, but won't do replacement, you will need a builder for that. If I was doing my own house, I would scuff (i.e. rough up, not strip back to bare timber) trims, fill holes and cracks, undercoat, then two top coats with acrylic enamel. Typically you specify a higher gloss for this (see above regarding harder wearing). Full gloss used to be standard and is still quite common, but suspect most people with a <20 year old house have a semi gloss finish for their trims. Resene's products for this are Enamacryl (full gloss) and Lustacryl (Semi gloss), Dulux names its equivalents Aquanamel for both gloss and semi gloss.

 

I have seen walls painted from scotia to skirting in the same paint finish & same colour - which I strongly suspect was from the same spray gun at the same time by someone looking to save costs. I don't like this look at all but each unto their own.

