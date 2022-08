All of the ones I mentioned are sold to the public (as opposed to the good stuff, which is growers-only, sigh) so it's just a case of finding the brand name it's sold under, in the case of thiophanate-methyl it's in Greenguard and Guardall, assuming they haven't been banned too.

However, before going for that: Are you sure you can't spray them? That's the only real way to deal with this stuff, you're really going to have to spray the hedge to deal with it, the root absorption is more a secondary thing and not nearly as effective as through the leaves.

Another thing you can do is to break off a few of the curled-up leaves and take them to a garden centre and see what they tell you, although their advice can be hit-and-miss at times so you may want a second opinion.

In terms of killing the plant, it's hard to tell, it'll certainly weaken it if left untreated but there's a bunch of other factors that all play into it, they may just end up looking a bit sad for awhile rather than dying off completely.