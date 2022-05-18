t0ny: Saw another article on the shortage of gib boards (Builders forced to the wall as Gib shortage becomes critical | Stuff.co.nz) and how it is affecting the industry. I did not see any mention of cost effective alternatives or do they not exist?

They may exist (Elephant board etc), but the consenting process makes them difficult/impossible to use,

NZ is quite unique in that GIB is used as a structural element in house construction, the specs and strengths of GIB are well known, but the others have not been used as much and their physical qualities are have not been tested to meet NZ standards,

If GIB is spec'd in the construction plans ( as it is 99% of the time) Council's wont sign off on using an alternatives