blackjack17

We have rearranges the internal layout of a couple of rooms (including moving a door in one instance) and now some of the light switches are in the wrong places.

Google has so far failed me but is there such a thing as a remote control light switch? I am imaging a controller wired into the existing which which is controlled by a battery powered switch.

A couple of the lights are light bulbs so I am guessing some sort of smart bulb would work, but a couple are also led downlights and halogen light fixture (3 light bathroom style thingy).

Does such a thing exist or am I going to have to knock holes in walls?