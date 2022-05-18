Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
blackjack17

1511 posts

Uber Geek


#296071 18-May-2022 12:38
Send private message

We have rearranges the internal layout of a couple of rooms (including moving a door in one instance) and now some of the light switches are in the wrong places.

 

Google has so far failed me but is there such a thing as a remote control light switch?  I am imaging a controller wired into the existing which which is controlled by a battery powered switch.

 

A couple of the lights are light bulbs so I am guessing some sort of smart bulb would work, but a couple are also led downlights and halogen light fixture (3 light bathroom style thingy).

 

Does such a thing exist or am I going to have to knock holes in walls? 




Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
1990 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915537 18-May-2022 12:45
Send private message

HPM used to do one with an IR remote, but that no longer seems to be available.

 

There are other options, such as this...

 

https://www.gemlighting.co.nz/products/surface-mount-kit-on-off

tb9

tb9
25 posts

Geek


  #2915774 18-May-2022 20:01
Send private message

If you’ve got any Smarts (lights or switch), you could possibly add a Tuya scene switch which can be programmed to operate the smart light or primary smart switch. (If also tuya based) Theres a couple available normally either need zigabee or bluetooth hub. The scene switch has button cell battery and can be stuck to any wall.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002958950957.html

hairy1
3163 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915786 18-May-2022 20:56
Send private message

Use a Shelly 1 wired into the switch




