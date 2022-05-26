In this thread @mdf and @PANiCnz told me about Zigbee2mqtt for temperature / water leak sensors for use with Home Assistant. At the time I went in a different direction, but now I have Home Assistant working I want to revisit this.

I want general Zigbee support, but my main aim right now is to use Home Assistant as a thermostat for a bathroom heater with no thermostat built in. I have Kasa plugs that do the one off, but I'll need temperature sensors that send the temp back quite regularly - perhaps every minute or when the temperature changes by a certain amount? I may also want to replace my standalone water leak sensors with leak sensors connected to HA, to reduce the number of systems I have, but Yolink might integrate so I might be ok with their system.

A few questions:

Can anyone recommend Zigbee2mqtt hardware to go with my R.Pi4? I have found the recommended adapters page but I don't know which is best.

Can anyone recommend a temperature sensor that sends temp data back every minute, or regularly enough to use as a thermostat?

The distance from the bathroom to the place I keep routers and such is 12 - 15m, through 4 walls. Is that likely to work, or will I need a repeater? If I need a repeater, any recommendation?

Update: here's what I'm trying to achieve.

I have a very small bathroom / laundry (3 - 4 square meters, you couldn't swing a cat in there) that currently has a fan heater with a thermostat on the floor, hooked up to a Kasa timer. I use Home Assistant to turn it on and off on a schedule. I'm getting sick of having a heater on the floor of the small room as I keep kicking it, so I want to put a fan heater on the wall. I can't find any fan heater that can be wall mounted that has a thermostat that turns it off, so I figured I'd get a fan heater without a thermostat and build my own thermostat with Home Assistant.

I have a Heatermate in the cupboard. Problem with that is the location the fan would go would fire directly at the plug / heatermate. I could possibly put the heatermate at the end of an extension cord up beside the fan heater, but that's a bit ugly. I might see if I can work out a way to mount it where a heater mate might work, as that would be the easiest option by far.