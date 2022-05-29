Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Solar, central heating and EV | Stupid questions
martyyn

#296198 29-May-2022 12:45
I know very little about these subjects but it's something we've decided to look at as our reno has been put back for another 12 months. TLDR further down.

 

Solar:

 

We have some of the highest hours of sunlight in the country (so I'm told) and the roof over the four double bedrooms faces NNW, no obstructions so it literally is from sunrise to sunset. We also have a 6x7m garage away from the house.

 

Central Heating:

 

House is pretty much split down the middle by a wall and hallway. One side has an old school wood burner heating the open living/dining/kitchen to 450C but only 425W wall panels in the four double bedrooms on the other side. They do ok most of the time but are too hot on the days we have all day sun and struggle if we are out all day and leave them off. If the wood burner goes out at night the living areas are freezing in the morning. Using macrocarpa we can have it go all night but even at this time of the year we don't need it going from 10am until 4pm.

 

The house is insulated top and bottom and we have an HRV with an outlet in each bedroom, plus two in the living/dining/kitchen. Condensation is nil.

 

EV:

 

Our office is a 50km round trip which my wife does 4 days a week. No charging available once there, but she will need the ability to do closer to 200kms a couple of times a month.

 

WAF:

 

I cant emphasise this enough. WAF is extremely important and I will pay extra for ease of use.

 

----

 

TLDR;

 

Obviously solar can power the house and adding a battery can power both the house and charge the car.

 

But is it possible to run central heating from a battery during the times solar is not generating ?

 

Can it do water heating as well ?

 

Or are we looking at solar to charge a battery which then runs the house/water/EV, with the central heating running from the grid ?

 

I'm not looking for the techiest solution or the cheapest. We're at the stage in life where we want to be comfortable and don't mind paying for ease of use. I'd like to "set and forget" the house temperature, maybe different temps in different zones (but not essential), maybe the ability to change it via an app (but not essential).

 

What I don't want to be doing is checking an app multiple times a day to see if it's the right time to do the washing, or put the dishwasher on, or charge the car. Our main use of the whiteware is outside normal peak hours because I'm usually at home.

 

Of maybe we are just better off saving the capital and buying the heating and EV and doing it all from the grid ?

 

 

Scott3
  #2919949 29-May-2022 13:33
The name of the game in grid tied solar is to self consume as much as possible. for export power you get paid 6 - 8c, but to import power you are paying cira 20 - 30c. Solar systems are financially viable at 20-30c, but not at 6 - 8c.

My comments in bold.

Obviously solar can power the house and adding a battery can power both the house and charge the car.

 

 

 

But is it possible to run central heating from a battery during the times solar is not generating ? Yes, But there are constraints around run time from the size of your system. A tesla powerwall (cira $15k I think) is 14kWh, and has a max output of 5kW. Say a central heating system drawing 3kW would drain it in under 5 hours. Of course you can gang multiple, but at $15k a pop, the cost would add up fast.

 

 

 

Can it do water heating as well ? Yes, but doing so would be illogical. A 300L cylinder (worth say $3k), heating 15 degree water to 65C, stores 17.46kWh of energy. Obviously much cheaper to simply store this energy in hot water, than to store it in a battery. An upgrade to a 300L cylinder is 5 times cheaper than a power wall. With a PV solar setup, either a simple timer, or a smart solar diverter can be used to get the hot water cylinder to heat in prime solar hours. Also could do it old school thermal (evacuated tube) solar for water, but it seems a lot of people with PV setups just use them.

 

 

 

Or are we looking at solar to charge a battery which then runs the house/water/EV, with the central heating running from the grid ? In the vast majority of cases, you are looking at a grid tied system. In short, the solar generates whatever it can, The house's consumption will use this first. Any solar that is left over will be exported to the grid, any shortfall will be imported from the grid. Add a battery into the mix, and it will monitor the movement to / from the grid, and try to keep this as close to zero as possible. I.e. it will charge itself to soak up power that would otherwise be exported, and discharge itself when power would otherwise be imported. Hence meaning you can self consume more of your own power, avoiding the costs of the import / export spread)

 

I'm not looking for the techiest solution or the cheapest. We're at the stage in life where we want to be comfortable and don't mind paying for ease of use. I'd like to "set and forget" the house temperature, maybe different temps in different zones (but not essential), maybe the ability to change it via an app (but not essential).

 

 

 

What I don't want to be doing is checking an app multiple times a day to see if it's the right time to do the washing, or put the dishwasher on, or charge the car. Our main use of the whiteware is outside normal peak hours because I'm usually at home.

 

 

 

Of maybe we are just better off saving the capital and buying the heating and EV and doing it all from the grid ? Each of those items is separate, and should be evaluated as such.

- Central heating is primarily about comfort. Despite heat pump systems being 3x as efficient are resistance heaters, often people find their overall power cost is similar or greater due to a combination of the Jervon's paradox, and the ability of a central heating system to acutally heat the house properly. Evaluate the heating upgrade under this basis: If the improvement in comfort & convenience is going to be worth the capital cost, then go ahead.

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jevons_paradox

 

- The EV - A combination of financial & environmental. Replacing fossil fuels with 80%+ green power from the NZ grid is a clear win from an environmental perspective. Also a lot cheaper to run in the current environment with RUC's zero rated. Capital cost is obviously higher than a petrol car. If you are shopping for a new car, the 200km range requirement is pretty easy to meet, with a decent safety buffer. Heaps of options, but at the cheaper end of the spectrum are the MG ZS EV (new shape has a 330km rated range), and the Peugeot E-208 (362km WLTP rated range), Ioniq (311km WLTP rated range). Personally I think this offers the biggest bang for buck, but a lot of the outcome depends on how much your spouse likes the current electric offerings, and how efficient their current car is.

Peugeot e-208 (2020-2021) price and specifications - EV Database

 

E-208 $53,365 +ORC after rebate.

 

- Solar - Mostly financial, with a bit of feel good factor about self sufficiency. (A study has shown that in a NZ context solar dosn't actually reduce emmisions as the grid is so green allready, and it's displaces renewable baseload genration in favor of non-renewable peaker plants). In terms of financial, as a general rule, batteries are too expensive to give a financial return. Solar is, but sized such that you self consumer a decent chunk of your generation. i.e. they are economic if you are generating power you would have otherwise purchased at 20c - 30c / kWh, but not if you are selling to the grid at 6 - 8c/kWh.

Create new topic





