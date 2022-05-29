I know very little about these subjects but it's something we've decided to look at as our reno has been put back for another 12 months. TLDR further down.

Solar:

We have some of the highest hours of sunlight in the country (so I'm told) and the roof over the four double bedrooms faces NNW, no obstructions so it literally is from sunrise to sunset. We also have a 6x7m garage away from the house.

Central Heating:

House is pretty much split down the middle by a wall and hallway. One side has an old school wood burner heating the open living/dining/kitchen to 450C but only 425W wall panels in the four double bedrooms on the other side. They do ok most of the time but are too hot on the days we have all day sun and struggle if we are out all day and leave them off. If the wood burner goes out at night the living areas are freezing in the morning. Using macrocarpa we can have it go all night but even at this time of the year we don't need it going from 10am until 4pm.

The house is insulated top and bottom and we have an HRV with an outlet in each bedroom, plus two in the living/dining/kitchen. Condensation is nil.

EV:

Our office is a 50km round trip which my wife does 4 days a week. No charging available once there, but she will need the ability to do closer to 200kms a couple of times a month.

WAF:

I cant emphasise this enough. WAF is extremely important and I will pay extra for ease of use.

----

TLDR;

Obviously solar can power the house and adding a battery can power both the house and charge the car.

But is it possible to run central heating from a battery during the times solar is not generating ?

Can it do water heating as well ?

Or are we looking at solar to charge a battery which then runs the house/water/EV, with the central heating running from the grid ?

I'm not looking for the techiest solution or the cheapest. We're at the stage in life where we want to be comfortable and don't mind paying for ease of use. I'd like to "set and forget" the house temperature, maybe different temps in different zones (but not essential), maybe the ability to change it via an app (but not essential).

What I don't want to be doing is checking an app multiple times a day to see if it's the right time to do the washing, or put the dishwasher on, or charge the car. Our main use of the whiteware is outside normal peak hours because I'm usually at home.

Of maybe we are just better off saving the capital and buying the heating and EV and doing it all from the grid ?