I just received a samsung tv for the bedroom went to mount it on the brand new Brateck mount .....no screws

I thought they would be in the back of the tv . It wouldn't be an issue but they are not a standard screw it seems

anyone else had this issue? they look like a long thin screw/bolt its a samsung 32" t5300

Thanks

PS of course Noel leemings said they should come wit the bracket not the tv !!