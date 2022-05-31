Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Table saw experts:- why can't my table saw cut straight?
Hwale

20 posts

Geek


#296234 31-May-2022 18:42
I have a weird problem with my table saw not cutting straight, but bear with me because it's not because anything is out of square. The blade isn't cutting straight with respect to the blade itself, as if the blade is somehow twisting.

 

I have a DeWalt DWE7491. When I use a mitre guage or sled to guide a workpiece into the blade, the blade somehow does not cut in a straight line, but changes the angle it's cutting as the workpiece moves across the blade. Kinda hard to explain but the result is a weird twisted face across the cut portion. You can see it in the pictures attached.

 

 

 

So imagine the blade is a perfect 90 degrees to the table. The mitre guage is also a perfect 90 degrees to the blade. The resulting cut should be a perfect 90 degrees, but somehow it's picking up an angle across the face which worsens from one end of the face to the other.

 

 

 

As I said, it's as if the blade itself is cutting a twist but with a spinning blade I can't imagine how this is even possible. It's consistent across different blades too.

 

I've accounted for every adjustable factor I can think of but nothing seems to resolve the problem.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 

 

RunningMan
6987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2921086 31-May-2022 19:18
Damaged teeth - blunt on one side perhaps? Could cause the blade to walk sideways.

Hwale

20 posts

Geek


  #2921087 31-May-2022 19:19
Does it with a brand new blade.

CrazyM
35 posts

Geek


  #2921088 31-May-2022 19:21
How sharp is your blade? If it’s getting dull, particularly on one side, it can cause your cut line to turn.

Especially if you have a thin kerf blade



RunningMan
6987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2921089 31-May-2022 19:25
Wear in the blade mounting shaft bearings then?

Hwale

20 posts

Geek


  #2921091 31-May-2022 19:28
Possibly. Would that cause the blade to deflect while cutting? Is this a common symptom of bad bearings?

CrazyM
35 posts

Geek


  #2921093 31-May-2022 19:32
Arbor bearings being bad is fairly unlikely, you could probably feel if there was any play by rotating the blade by hand and giving it a wiggle. Or put a dial gauge on it and measure if you have any blade runout

Does having the blade depth extended higher make the cuts worse or better?

djtOtago
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2921107 31-May-2022 19:57
A warp in the table top causing the wood to twist relative to the blade as it moves past. This is normally only noticeable when doing long cuts in sheets.



mdf

mdf
3046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2921109 31-May-2022 19:59
Based on what you've already tried, your blade might not be parallel to the mitre slot (which is easily fixable) or your arbor bent or twisted (which isn't). 

 

Dial gauge is ideal for diagnosing these issues. You can do the mitre slot with calipers in a pinch though.

RollyShed
33 posts

Geek


  #2921111 31-May-2022 20:03
Is the yellow plastic deflecting? I have an aluminium plate there. Our Shed has a solid piece of wood replacing what ever was there originally.

 

On a totally different thread but still the saw, how do you stop it? Both hands full guiding wood, now what?

 

As soon as I saw this I fitted one to my saw -
https://rollestonshed.wordpress.com/safety-switch-on-circular-saw/

 

You switch the saw off with your knee and no need to find where as the "target" is the width of the saw bench.

 

If H&S were serious about H&S, they wouldn't allow a saw out of a shop without one of these fitted.

