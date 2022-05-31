I have a weird problem with my table saw not cutting straight, but bear with me because it's not because anything is out of square. The blade isn't cutting straight with respect to the blade itself, as if the blade is somehow twisting.

I have a DeWalt DWE7491. When I use a mitre guage or sled to guide a workpiece into the blade, the blade somehow does not cut in a straight line, but changes the angle it's cutting as the workpiece moves across the blade. Kinda hard to explain but the result is a weird twisted face across the cut portion. You can see it in the pictures attached.

So imagine the blade is a perfect 90 degrees to the table. The mitre guage is also a perfect 90 degrees to the blade. The resulting cut should be a perfect 90 degrees, but somehow it's picking up an angle across the face which worsens from one end of the face to the other.

As I said, it's as if the blade itself is cutting a twist but with a spinning blade I can't imagine how this is even possible. It's consistent across different blades too.

I've accounted for every adjustable factor I can think of but nothing seems to resolve the problem.

Any ideas?