Hi all,

We only change our bulbs when they die and that’s only once or twice per year throughout the house, in different rooms/circuits.

However, over the past 3 or so weeks, we’ve had about four bulbs dying, 2 in the living room, one in the kitchen (next to living room) and one in the upstairs hallway.

They are varying types of bulbs, mostly LED and one was a twisted florescent lamp style.

Should I be concerned? Do we need to get the house aired out for evil spirits?