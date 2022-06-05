Kia ora koutou

I'm wondering if any of you can give advice on whether it's worthwhile to get a decentralised heat recovery ventilation system. I am looking at something like the Lunos system: https://www.theheatingcompany.co.nz/home-ventilation-systems-nz/lunos/ (not sure if the link will work as I'm new here).

My townhouse is three storeys, so something decentralised will probably be needed. My main concern is that, I see that these systems are meant for houses that are really airtight. While my house is modern (built last year, Homestar 6), I'm not sure if that will be enough.

It would be great to have some good ventilation in the house without having to rely on opening windows and getting clean, warm, dry air. I know I should probably ask the people selling these products for advice, but I wanted to get some independent advice on here, especially if anyone has any experience with these systems.

Cheers

mmKay