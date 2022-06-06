Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYQualos Lathe question

neb

neb

6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#296298 6-Jun-2022 10:27
Send private message quote this post

Friend of mine is looking to sell a Qualos lathe, built like a tank and about the same weight. Anyone have any idea what something like that would be worth, and before it goes on TM anyone interested in buying it?

 

 

Edited to add two photos, it's pretty much identical to the one in the link, looks like there's extra accessories there like a second four-jaw spindle alongside the mounted three-jaw one.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Lias
4842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923162 6-Jun-2022 11:26
Send private message quote this post

I sometimes browse lathes on Trademe because I want one to play with in the garage but I don't have 3phase, room in the garage, or justification for paying what they are worth lol. From what I've seen on Trademe it's probably worth low 4 figures but I don't really know enough to know what differentiates a $1k lathe vs a $4k lathe.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

neb

neb

6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923168 6-Jun-2022 11:37
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

From what I've seen on Trademe it's probably worth low 4 figures but I don't really know enough to know what differentiates a $1k lathe vs a $4k lathe.

 

 

Yeah, it's a tricky one, it doesn't have CNC controls or a DRO but then it's also built about ten times as solidly as most modern lathes with those.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 