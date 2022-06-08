Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone have experience with a "Foam Concrete Moisture Barrier"?
nzfrosty

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296326 8-Jun-2022 12:55
Hey Team, 

 

We have a 1920's bungalow that has timber floor and concrete piles. I'm wanting to put in some underfloor insulation and a moisture barrier. Unfortunately there isn't enough space to get under the house to do this. 

 

I've been doing some googling for possible solutions and came across foam concrete moisture barrier. (https://www.foamconcrete.nz/ground-moisture-barrier/) Apparently they spray it into the vents on the foundation and can get about 95% coverage, and is about 50-75mm thick. Has anyone else had done this before? Every time I read about liquid foam being sprayed into houses for things like insulation, it is normally negative. This feels like it might sit in the same camp? 

 

Keen to hear your opinions. 

Bung
4489 posts

Uber Geek


  #2923937 8-Jun-2022 13:24
What sort of soil do you have? How much clearance is there? Are you going by ground level outside or have you eyeballed under the house?

A neighbour was sure his house was almost sitting on the ground but found the ground level outside was 400 - 500mm higher than under the floor. He had being preparing to lift the house but all it took was a day with a bobcat lowering the outside.

nzfrosty

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2923941 8-Jun-2022 13:43
I've stuck my head though the man hole and I definitely couldn't fit between the joists and the ground. I've also had someone come around for a quote on traditional insulation + barrier and they said the same thing about there not being enough room, and likely a trench would need to be dug to get under there. 

 

I'm pretty sure its just clay under there, just from looking though the man hole.  

tweake
18 posts

Geek


  #2923951 8-Jun-2022 13:56
interesting stuff i have not seen that before.

 

its a cement/sand with a foaming agent thats poured over the ground. i would check what its permeability actually is. its not the usual closed cell foam that people complain about, which would work very well and is often used in new construction (overseas).

 

the obvious drawback is you need a fairly flat ground to pour it onto. i wonder what the set time is.

 

 



wellygary
6605 posts

Uber Geek


  #2923952 8-Jun-2022 13:57
Do you have a damp problem??

 

if it is dry under the house there is probably not much to be gained sealing it....

 

just remember its not insulation its essentially a way to lay down a plastic sheet on the ground  you cannot get access to 

bigmacpaddy
59 posts

Master Geek


  #2923953 8-Jun-2022 13:59
I hadn't seen a solution for this before. I've had insulmax in the walls and no issues with that. But i also can't get under the house to put a moisture barrier down.

 

Will be interesting if anyone has any comments or info.

