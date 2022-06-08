Hey Team,

We have a 1920's bungalow that has timber floor and concrete piles. I'm wanting to put in some underfloor insulation and a moisture barrier. Unfortunately there isn't enough space to get under the house to do this.

I've been doing some googling for possible solutions and came across foam concrete moisture barrier. (https://www.foamconcrete.nz/ground-moisture-barrier/) Apparently they spray it into the vents on the foundation and can get about 95% coverage, and is about 50-75mm thick. Has anyone else had done this before? Every time I read about liquid foam being sprayed into houses for things like insulation, it is normally negative. This feels like it might sit in the same camp?

Keen to hear your opinions.