Shower mixer started leaking when turned off, thought "no worries", easy fix. Done it before on other mixers.

All was going well, until I reached the point where I need to access the cartridge itself. The chrome piece is holding the cartridge in place, and it looks like it needs to be unscrewed to reveal the cartridge. Usually these chrome pieces have a locknut under them, but this doesn't appear to be like that. There's no visible line/gap where the chrome piece seats against the mixer base inside the wall, indicating there are two pieces.



I've tried unscrewing the entire thing with a big set of multigrips, and there's no movement at all. The sealant isn't holding anything in place by the way.



It's a Dorf branded setup, probably circa 2015-16 at a guess.



Any ideas on how to remove the chrome piece?