Can't remove shower mixer cartridge, any ideas?
#296351 10-Jun-2022 11:41
Shower mixer started leaking when turned off, thought "no worries", easy fix. Done it before on other mixers.

 

All was going well, until I reached the point where I need to access the cartridge itself. The chrome piece is holding the cartridge in place, and it looks like it needs to be unscrewed to reveal the cartridge. Usually these chrome pieces have a locknut under them, but this doesn't appear to be like that. There's no visible line/gap where the chrome piece seats against the mixer base inside the wall, indicating there are two pieces.

I've tried unscrewing the entire thing with a big set of multigrips, and there's no movement at all. The sealant isn't holding anything in place by the way.

It's a Dorf branded setup, probably circa 2015-16 at a guess.

Any ideas on how to remove the chrome piece?

 

  #2924649 10-Jun-2022 11:57
you may need to grip that with a set of rubber grips, and unscrew it....likely though it will be pretty well on there.

  #2924650 10-Jun-2022 11:59
hsvhel:

 

you may need to grip that with a set of rubber grips, and unscrew it....likely though it will be pretty well on there.



That's what I've been doing, and I'm guessing it's just corroded in place, but I don't want to put idiot strength into it and bust it haha.

  #2924656 10-Jun-2022 12:13
Could be that the chrome surround stays put, and the cartridge unscrews from inside it?




  #2924658 10-Jun-2022 12:19
Stu: Could be that the chrome surround stays put, and the cartridge unscrews from inside it?


It's very hard to show in photos, but it looks like the metal surround covers the front of the cartridge. Plus if the cartridge were to unscrew, then the handle would be able to move it anyway during normal operation, so I doubt that's the situation.

