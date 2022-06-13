Just moved to a time of use power plan (covered in power plan shopping thread).

Plan is (incl gst)

Standard user:

Day: $2.22655



kWh Peak: $0.23207 (7am-11am + 5pm-9pm weekdays)

kWh Off Peak: $0.142945 (11am - 5pm weekdays + 7am - 11pm weekends)

kWh Night: $0.116035 (11pm - 7am every day)

As such a pretty strong incentive to move my hot water into night time (but I think my 180L cylinder isn't enough to consistently last all day, so expect to need a boot in the middle of the day off peak time).

Ideally I would run on from 11:10am - 4:50 pm & 11:10pm to 6:50am weekday's, and 11:10pm to say 6pm on the weekends (As to shift a 5 hour period of hot water use to night rate)

Anybody know of a better product than this to get the job done?

www.kiwisparks.co.nz/products/bluetooth-hot-water-cylinder-control-kit

Should I be looking at more smarts?

Is the timer only staying alive for 8 hours going to mean that every time there is some network event where all the hot water cylinders get rippled out for several hours going to require a reset? Does this happen often?