I have a less than two-year-old hot water cylinder installation where the limiting stop valve has started leaking. Aftering reading this thread here:

I removed it and couldn't see anything wrong, so reinstalled it then rung Apex support. The guy I spoke to there knew straight away what the issue was. He said it would be a defective artridge, and said they could either send me a replacement part at no charge, or I could get a plumber to replace it and they would cover their costs including labour. I have to say, I was most impressed with their response.

There is a known issue on these units, he said. It's been fixed in newer versions, but clearly mine wasn't new enough.

I asked him if I would be able to do it myself, given I had already managed to remove and reinstall the existing one. However, it dawned on me later on today that the new cartridge will, I assume, require the pressure to be adjusted. If it does, I'm not sure I want to be doing this myself.

Can anyone shed light on what this replacement will likely entail? Is it just a remove/replace, or will the new unit mean it has to be recalibrated for correct pressure?

