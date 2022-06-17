I want to replace a cheap USB fan with a variable speed/timer controlled one on my cold smoking cabinet.

Most of the time the fan needs to run at a very low speed, to reduce the amount of smoke exhaust but keep airflow to minimise condensation.

I have an ESP8266 and was thinking of a hooking up a computer fan (something with speed control)

Can I use use a fan from an old computer, or is there a specific type to get?

The other thing is power feed. The ESP runs off 3.3V or USB, but the fans I looked at all seem to be 12V.

Do I need a separate power supply?

Or can someone suggest a better solution.