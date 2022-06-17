Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#298438 17-Jun-2022 13:29
I want to replace a cheap USB fan with a variable speed/timer controlled one on my cold smoking cabinet.

 

Most of the time the fan needs to run at a very low speed, to reduce the amount of smoke exhaust but keep airflow to minimise condensation.

 

 

 

I have an ESP8266 and was thinking of a hooking up a computer fan (something with speed control)

 

 

 

Can I use use a fan from an old computer, or is there a specific type to get?

 

The other thing is power feed. The ESP runs off 3.3V or USB, but the fans I looked at all seem to be 12V.

 

Do I need a separate power supply?

 

Or can someone suggest a better solution.

For a completely different application (fan in a server cupboard) I use one of these: https://www.ebay.com/itm/112174066548

 

You can set them up to run according to temperature or manually - suspect you will want the manual speed control. It's just with a potentiometer. There are other fancier versions, you just need to match three or four wires with the fan you are using.

That looks interesting, but the presets are way too high

 

I also want the fan to go faster as it get cooler (like overnight) to reduce condensation.

 

TP1 TP2 Accelerating temperature Full speed temperature
OFF OFF 35℃ 45℃
ON OFF 40℃ 55℃
OFF ON 50℃ 70℃
ON ON 60℃ 90℃

 

 

 

 

 

 

