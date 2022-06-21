taylorjamesbarr

This is a follow-up thread for State of Paradox Alarm Self-Monitoring. I'm quite technically minded, but all of the config files, code and the like are very confusing. I'm hoping that by having this thread, it'll help people who want to integrate their Paradox alarm system with Apple HomeKit, or Home Assistant, Homebridge etc.
I'm starting totally fresh without anything installed, so would appreciate guidance on the matter from the beginning and this should be a pretty awesome step-by-step guide.
My set up includes:
- Paradox MG5050 panel
- 3 motion sensor zones, 1 smoke/fire zone and 1 zone for the panel tamper
- IP150+ internet module, and Insite Gold app along with the subscription
- M1 Mac mini, running Homebridge.
I have tried to go down the route of using Docker, but that got very confusing, very fast. I guess first off, can someone please advise what installation method I should use?
I would then like to use the Homebridge integration to get this connected. Thanks in advance!