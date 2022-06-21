taylorjamesbarr

So you've not used docker before? Probably the way to do it. One compose file with pai, mosquitto and homebridge in it.

ha-shared - Pastebin.com

I've edited mine a little.

Via docker....it creates a mosquitto broker. This handles the communication between paradoxpai and homebridge.

Paradoxpai handles the connection to the alarm panel and outputs to mosquitto (mqtt).

The homebridge watches the mosquitto queues for messages.

You can run thse things individuallly in docker with docker run statements, but ultimately I find that harder than tweaking a compose file and running docker-compose up.

So maybe do it like this.

Take my compose file. Comment out everything but paradoxpai

Run the compose, and try and get connection to your panel. As there is configuration etc needed to talk to it. I never went gold insite, but I believe it supports that now. mine is really old firmware before insite existed.

In teh pai config, I think you can turn off the mqtt interface, so it wont try and talk to that as it wont exist yet.....

So ignore everything else till the pai connnection is working.