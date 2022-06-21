taylorjamesbarr

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
This is a follow-up thread for State of Paradox Alarm Self-Monitoring. I'm quite technically minded, but all of the config files, code and the like are very confusing. I'm hoping that by having this thread, it'll help people who want to integrate their Paradox alarm system with Apple HomeKit, or Home Assistant, Homebridge etc.

I'm starting totally fresh without anything installed, so would appreciate guidance on the matter from the beginning and this should be a pretty awesome step-by-step guide.

 

My set up includes:

 

  • Paradox MG5050 panel
  • 3 motion sensor zones, 1 smoke/fire zone and 1 zone for the panel tamper
  • IP150+ internet module, and Insite Gold app along with the subscription
  • M1 Mac mini, running Homebridge.

I have tried to go down the route of using Docker, but that got very confusing, very fast. I guess first off, can someone please advise what installation method I should use?

 

I would then like to use the Homebridge integration to get this connected. Thanks in advance! 

I used the ‘manual’ install method for PAI and it worked fine on a Raspberry Pi.

So you've not used docker before?   Probably the way to do it.   One compose file with pai, mosquitto and homebridge in it.

 

ha-shared - Pastebin.com

 

I've edited mine a little.

 

Via docker....it creates a mosquitto broker.  This handles the communication between paradoxpai and homebridge.

 

Paradoxpai handles the connection to the alarm panel and outputs to mosquitto (mqtt).

 

The homebridge watches the mosquitto queues for messages.

 

You can run thse things individuallly in docker with docker run statements, but ultimately I find that harder than tweaking a compose file and running docker-compose up.

 

So maybe do it like this.

 

Take my compose file.   Comment out everything but paradoxpai

 

Run the compose, and try and get connection to your panel.  As there is configuration etc needed to talk to it.   I never went gold insite, but I believe it supports that now.  mine is really old firmware before insite existed.

 

In teh pai config, I think you can turn off the mqtt interface, so it wont try and talk to that as it wont exist yet.....

 

So ignore everything else till the pai connnection is working.

 

 

 

 

 

 




I've attempted to use Docker, but it overwhelmed me pretty quickly. A fresh macOS install has been done this afternoon, and I have now installed Docker Desktop. 

I understand most of your post, but now that I've got Docker installed, where do I use your compose file? Apologies in advance as you may have to simplify the instructions a little bit in terms of what to click or what options to select. 

 

Docker Desktop for Mac screenshot



I assume you can drop to a terminal and run things like docker --version or docker run hello-world?

 

That a good start....I dont use the desktop apps, and so not sure where a compose file will sit in that.

 

 




I can confirm that I am able to use Terminal and the --version + docker run hello-world commands:

 

Terminal screenshot with Docker command --version

 

Now that I can confirm those are able to be run, what are the next steps with the file you've provided? Do I need to put this file into a particular directory in macOS, or does any old folder work? 

Crash course in docker compose coming up.....

 

no not a particular directory.   But anywhere.  But it does need to be logical, as based off that will be the config files used by each for the services.

 

So you might see in mine one some variables ${basedirectory} that is set to /hdd/docker-data for me and the compose file will exist in /hdd/docker-data/ha-shared.

 

From ha-shared will be a

 

  • paradox directory with teh paradox config file.
  • a homebridge directory with it's configuration files

etc.

 

then from the "ha-shared" directory, you run docker-compose up (or docker-compose up -d for detached mode)

 

 




