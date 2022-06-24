There's a new release v1.3 of the Airtouch integration many of us are using. It's meant to improve connection reliability to the Airtouch, which is an occasional issue for me. I've only just installed it, but fingers crossed.

So far damper mode seems to be not working, or working differently. If you use damper mode perhaps hold off the upgrade.

There's a couple of changes to entity names that have broken my dashboards and automations:

The forum post has good information on what you need to do

The climate entity names have "itc_" before them. This means all automations, dashboards, and sensors need to be updated. So far that one rename seems to have worked. Make sure you rename "climate.living" to "climate.itc_living", but don't do a general replace for "climate." as other things like fan names haven't changed.

The main entity has "ac_" in front of it.

I know not everyone on this list is using it but these are the people in the last thread @K123 @eluSiveNZ @Psilan @Dono @Paul1977