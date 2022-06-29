Hello
In need of getting a building report done and I trust the GZ community!!!
Would anyone be be able to advise on a reputable, trusted, used before person or company please?
Thank you
I used this business when I bought my house back in 2017. I have no other reference point as it was the first house I've bought in NZ but I was really happy with their service. Comprehensive report including dozens of photos taken to support what they were reporting.
https://www.inspecthouse.co.nz/
I used HS Building Inspections when we purchased our new build property in November 2020, found their service to be excellent. Great report, very detailed with thorough photos of the areas inspected.
On the flip side, I saw a report from Jims Building Inspections on the house we were selling when purchasing the new one, and it was horribly vague and lacked any real substance, so I would avoid them like the plague.