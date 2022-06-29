Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBuilding Report - Recommendations - Auckland area
Shindig

1167 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#298580 29-Jun-2022 09:51
Send private message quote this post

Hello

 

In need of getting a building report done and I trust the GZ community!!!

 

Would anyone be be able to advise on a reputable, trusted, used before person or company please?

 

Thank you




The little things make the biggest difference.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Senecio
1501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2935803 29-Jun-2022 10:00
Send private message quote this post

I used this business when I bought my house back in 2017. I have no other reference point as it was the first house I've bought in NZ but I was really happy with their service. Comprehensive report including dozens of photos taken to support what they were reporting.

 

 

 

https://www.inspecthouse.co.nz/

 

 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2935806 29-Jun-2022 10:05
Send private message quote this post

I used HS Building Inspections when we purchased our new build property in November 2020, found their service to be excellent. Great report, very detailed with thorough photos of the areas inspected.

 

On the flip side, I saw a report from Jims Building Inspections on the house we were selling when purchasing the new one, and it was horribly vague and lacked any real substance, so I would avoid them like the plague.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 