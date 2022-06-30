Dishwasher is just over 2 years old making this noise when opening and closing door at a certain point. I thought it was coming from the hinge but it's actually coming from where rubber seal is at the bottom so looks like door rubber seal is rubbing with the dishwasher floor. It's weird and sometimes gets slightly louder. Spoke to Electrolux who are happy to cover under warranty if manufacturing defect. Spoke to Axial who will be coming to inspect and they say if not manufacturing fault I will have to pay for the call out. Is it worth pursuing? I don't want it to get more damaged later because of whatever is rubbing or making the noise. Anyone had similar experience before? If I press the bottom floor part near the center, noise goes away but then comes back.