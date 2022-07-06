Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Protecting Interior Network/Power Cables From Puppy
alasta

5675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#298669 6-Jul-2022 10:42
My friend has a new puppy who has a nasty habit of chewing on cables. Her router and power point are about 1.5 metres away from where Chorus have installed the ONT, so she needs something to protect the power and network cables that run between them. 

 

I was thinking of some conduit like this but it looks like it's designed for outdoor use so it might not be flexible enough, or easy to cut to size. Alternatively maybe we could use cable clips to secure the cables along the wall but that doesn't entirely mitigate the risk. 

 

Does anyone have any other ideas? Is there any sort of thick material that you can use to wrap cables to protect them? 

Dynamic
3384 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938746 6-Jul-2022 10:48
I used something similar recently.  It's semi flexible, and easily cut to size with a sharp knife.  Perhaps go and check it out in person and gauge for yourself.

 

Chewing cables is of course a safety issue.  Hiding the cables does not solve the problem, and just makes it less frequent.  Not having had a puppy or had close friends with one, I don't know if the behaviour will be grown out of, or if training/correction of some kind is required to prevent the puppy harming itself or causing someone else to be harmed by exposing wires.




mattenz
133 posts

Master Geek


  #2938751 6-Jul-2022 11:00
Those conduits are more in-wall use than outdoor. Something like this is what you'd generally use.

BlueOwl
60 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2938754 6-Jul-2022 11:03
They eventually grow out of it, but it can take a while. Mains power cables are especially hazardous when chewed.

 

Applying Vicks Vaporub to the cables seems to do the trick, and it teaches them to not chew on cables.



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938762 6-Jul-2022 11:24
Yeah, dogs tend to hate Vicks etc, our lab screws up his nose at it and walks away whenever we have it out :D

 

Will leave  funny smell in the house tho for a little while :)

 

 




mdf

mdf
3068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2938765 6-Jul-2022 11:29
mattenz:

 

Those conduits are more in-wall use than outdoor. Something like this is what you'd generally use.

 

 

+1

 

You can also get square trunking. Depends on the skirting profiles, but I've found this to blend in a bit better. You basically screw the hollow section to the wall (could also using mounting tape for shorter runs), run the cables through it, then pop the cover on. Which is much easier than trying to get a 240V plug through conduit!

 

Another option might be to drop it down to floor level and add a rubber cord cover.

 

 

