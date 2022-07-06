My friend has a new puppy who has a nasty habit of chewing on cables. Her router and power point are about 1.5 metres away from where Chorus have installed the ONT, so she needs something to protect the power and network cables that run between them.

I was thinking of some conduit like this but it looks like it's designed for outdoor use so it might not be flexible enough, or easy to cut to size. Alternatively maybe we could use cable clips to secure the cables along the wall but that doesn't entirely mitigate the risk.

Does anyone have any other ideas? Is there any sort of thick material that you can use to wrap cables to protect them?