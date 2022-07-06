Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYDoes this bill for installing an outside plug seem expensive
Garvos

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298672 6-Jul-2022 14:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi we recently had gas hot water installed all good with that. Had to have a sparky organized so we used one we had used in the past they seemed reasonable so where going to use them in other jobs too. They never turned up when the hot water was installed (COVID issues) so about a week later they turned up. They used about 10m of tps according to the invoice it was robably more like 5 at the most, I’m ok with that. And although I could probably have sourced all they bits a bit cheeper I get they probably put a mark up on the bits used, ok that is what it is. I just can’t believe how much it cost almost 800$ to T in to power just the other side of the wall run the cable threw upgrade the circuit breaker and it’s 5 hours labor total, does this whole job seem expensive is really all I’m trying to work out or am I over reacting? Coz in my mind I don’t see how this job is worth 800$ and the majority of people are just trying to make a living. I have blacked out names ect as I am fuming and don’t really know what to do.

Stu1
1048 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2938845 6-Jul-2022 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Nope seems responsible,

johno1234
121 posts

Master Geek


  #2938848 6-Jul-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I think we paid similar for a similar job. Sometimes simple sounding jobs run into issues and become awkward. Had a plumber come round to install a water supply to a new fridge for ice/water. It looked very simple with good basement access and a water pipe very close below. In the end we discovered the original kitchen fireplace hearth (100yo house) was in the way so took an extra hour or so.

 

$65/hr for an apprentice though? Bloody hell, my son is a sparky apprentice and his training wage is under $18/hr and the government pays his firm $1000/month subsidy for taking him on. What a great way to make money!

 

 

John19612
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2938863 6-Jul-2022 15:15
Send private message quote this post

You shouldn’t pay the $28.75 for the CoC. This is a mandatory document based on mandatory testing that your labour charge has already paid for. They are double dipping, either discount the labour charge and charge separately for the CoC or drop the charge altogether.



mattwnz
18656 posts

Uber Geek


  #2938864 6-Jul-2022 15:20
Send private message quote this post

Did it need two people to do it? 5 hours of man time seems like a lot of time for just a socket and a run of wire and conduit. Guessing all surface mounted? Photos may help. The rates do seem quite high, especially for an apprentice.

Stu1
1048 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2938871 6-Jul-2022 15:34
Send private message quote this post

John19612: You shouldn’t pay the $28.75 for the CoC. This is a mandatory document based on mandatory testing that your labour charge has already paid for. They are double dipping, either discount the labour charge and charge separately for the CoC or drop the charge altogether.


Often supply of COC is charged now , I just recently paid $20 for it though not $28 . Sparky was 75 per hour apprentice $45 guess depends on each company

FineWine
2357 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2938874 6-Jul-2022 15:40
Send private message quote this post

I emailed my brother, who is a retired electrician, this Topic and he came back:

 

"Yes it is excessive , especially the apprentice rate and there should be no charge for the COC.   I would have thought about $500 for the job."




