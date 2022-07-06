Hi we recently had gas hot water installed all good with that. Had to have a sparky organized so we used one we had used in the past they seemed reasonable so where going to use them in other jobs too. They never turned up when the hot water was installed (COVID issues) so about a week later they turned up. They used about 10m of tps according to the invoice it was robably more like 5 at the most, I’m ok with that. And although I could probably have sourced all they bits a bit cheeper I get they probably put a mark up on the bits used, ok that is what it is. I just can’t believe how much it cost almost 800$ to T in to power just the other side of the wall run the cable threw upgrade the circuit breaker and it’s 5 hours labor total, does this whole job seem expensive is really all I’m trying to work out or am I over reacting? Coz in my mind I don’t see how this job is worth 800$ and the majority of people are just trying to make a living. I have blacked out names ect as I am fuming and don’t really know what to do.