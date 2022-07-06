I think we paid similar for a similar job. Sometimes simple sounding jobs run into issues and become awkward. Had a plumber come round to install a water supply to a new fridge for ice/water. It looked very simple with good basement access and a water pipe very close below. In the end we discovered the original kitchen fireplace hearth (100yo house) was in the way so took an extra hour or so.

$65/hr for an apprentice though? Bloody hell, my son is a sparky apprentice and his training wage is under $18/hr and the government pays his firm $1000/month subsidy for taking him on. What a great way to make money!