In the midst of upgrading our kitchen and dining room. We pulled up the carpet and discovered that the dining room floor was lovely rimu boards, at least mostly, so we want to consider sanding and polyurethaning.

Mostly, because one corner (where a kitchen used to be, we think) has been patched using particle board :( -- about 500 x 500 mm. So we would need to re-patch this using 1960s rimu boards.

It's the sort of job I wouldn't like to attempt myself, so does anyone know of any specialist in Auckland whom I might ask for help? And maybe sanding and polyurethaning too.

Thanks for any helpful replies!