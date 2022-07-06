Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYPatching rimu flooring
mdav056

542 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298679 6-Jul-2022 21:00
Send private message quote this post

In the midst of upgrading our kitchen and dining room.  We pulled up the carpet and discovered that the dining room floor was lovely rimu boards, at least mostly, so we want to consider sanding and polyurethaning. 

 

Mostly, because one corner (where a kitchen used to be, we think) has been patched using particle board :( -- about 500 x 500 mm. So we would need to re-patch this using 1960s rimu boards.

 

It's the sort of job I wouldn't like to attempt myself, so does anyone know of any specialist in Auckland whom I might ask for help?  And maybe sanding and polyurethaning too.

 

Thanks for any helpful replies!




gml

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
insane
3007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2938984 6-Jul-2022 21:22
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure where you are located specifically, but avoid North Shore Floor Sanding.

They did an average job of the floor finishing, left the floors wavey (high and low spots) and destroyed my skirting boards by misusing the edge sander. I spent hours repairing them and repainting the groove they cut into them - and had no luck resolving it with them.

I'll try dig up the name of the person from out West who I used prior. He did an amazing job of sourcing Rimu to match our existing floors. Guy was meticulous and spent hours making everything perfect.


*Edit* Mike Dosen from Mike's Floorsanding.



Good luck, it's amazing how good hardwood floors look when done properly...


mdav056

542 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2938990 6-Jul-2022 22:01
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that info, I'll get in touch with him




gml

elpenguino
2443 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2938992 6-Jul-2022 22:13
Send private message quote this post

We needed to patch around an old fireplace hearth that I removed. I went to a demolition place and got some metres of the right width floorboards. 

 

Our builder fitted them and no one would know anything was ever different with that part of the floor. There's so much colour and grain variation in our floor that he didn't even both trying to match anything.

 

I'd expect any competent builder\carpenter to do such a job.

 

Tradies network so any builder you find may have a floor polisher he's worked with before.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 