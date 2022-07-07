We are looking at building a shed in the general vicinity of overhead low voltage power lines, and therefore need to make sure that we met the safety regs. I've made a few estimates of the power line height using: trig, photos, phone apps etc. But I'm wondering whether there is a more "professional" approach.

The cables are bare and still shiny (about a year old), so I perhaps a cheap laser distance measure would work??? (mounted on a tripod in low light conditions.) The cable height is roughly 7m. I've never used a laser distance meter.....would it work?

thanks