We are looking at building a shed in the general vicinity of overhead low voltage power lines, and therefore need to make sure that we met the safety regs.  I've made a few estimates of the power line height using: trig, photos, phone apps etc.  But I'm wondering whether there is a more "professional" approach.

 

The cables are bare and still shiny (about a year old), so I perhaps a cheap laser distance measure would work???  (mounted on a tripod in low light conditions.)  The cable height is roughly 7m.   I've never used a laser distance meter.....would it work?

 

thanks