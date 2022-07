johno1234: Looks like the ground has moved and as the steps are not connected to the house they will go with the ground. Has the prior repair been done with hard mortar or flexible sealer? Personally I would consider scraping or chipping out the previous repair and filling with a flexible caulking. It will tend to keep cracking, especially if the ground is drying out.

I was wondering about whether just to this, but was wondering if there was something that structurally could be addressed as a more permanent repair. What sort of caulking product do you think?