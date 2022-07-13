Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Positive Pressure Ventilation Systems 2022
Looking at previous Topic entries, now closed, they are all a bit old now. So asking the question again but for 2022 systems.

 

We live in a 105m/sq (139m/sq minus walk through garage) 2000 build, brick frontage and hardy sheet the rest, with single glazing aluminium windows and full length insul curtains. Fully insulated. Has a standard sized purlin-rafter roof space with pressed tin roof covering.

 

edit: have heat pumps x 2: master bedroom & lounge-dining-kitchen

 

This winter has been the worse for crying windows and heavy damp air since purchase in 2015. 

 

We have looked at (quoted) double glazing. Problem is the original Wellington based manufacture has gone and there is only one company in Tauranga that has the form work for our windows so there is no competition.

 

So we are getting in quotes for PPV systems; HRV, DVS & SmartVent.

 

5 diffuses for 3 bedrooms & combined lounge-dining-kitchen.

 

NO summer, winter or balanced kit options.

 

What are forums member experience, opinions etc on todays PPV systems and companies or agents, please ??




I have a PPV system that I run a few hours a day, more of a home made one than commercial. It will help a bit with wet windows, but it won't come close to solving the problem. Even with good ventilation, ducted heating, and double glazing we still get a bit of water on the windows on the coldest days - but it's a light might whereas before it was enough to saturate a towel.

 

If you want to address the problem more I'd go for heat recovery - not HRV the brand, the technology - so you can run it more without just pumping cold air into the house.

