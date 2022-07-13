Looking at previous Topic entries, now closed, they are all a bit old now. So asking the question again but for 2022 systems.

We live in a 105m/sq (139m/sq minus walk through garage) 2000 build, brick frontage and hardy sheet the rest, with single glazing aluminium windows and full length insul curtains. Fully insulated. Has a standard sized purlin-rafter roof space with pressed tin roof covering.

edit: have heat pumps x 2: master bedroom & lounge-dining-kitchen

This winter has been the worse for crying windows and heavy damp air since purchase in 2015.

We have looked at (quoted) double glazing. Problem is the original Wellington based manufacture has gone and there is only one company in Tauranga that has the form work for our windows so there is no competition.

So we are getting in quotes for PPV systems; HRV, DVS & SmartVent.

5 diffuses for 3 bedrooms & combined lounge-dining-kitchen.

NO summer, winter or balanced kit options.

What are forums member experience, opinions etc on todays PPV systems and companies or agents, please ??